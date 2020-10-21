Joey Janela Pulled From AEW Tournament As COVID-19 Precaution

All Elite Wrestling has issued the following announcement:

“AEW and Joey Janela learned today that he had exposure to a known COVID-19 positive person at an independent show. For that reason we are pulling him until such time as he is cleared to return consistent with our protocols.”

Joey Janela was originally slated to compete in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament beginning tonight on AEW Dynamite. He will be replaced by his tag team partner, Sonny Kiss, who will face Kenny Omega in opening round action.