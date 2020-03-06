Joey Janela Reveals He Is Back “Full Time” On The Indies

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc Daily, AEW’s Joey Janela discusses his schedule, revealing he is going back to work more independent dates.

Janela admitted that when he first signed with AEW, he didn’t think he could do any independent dates. But when he saw others working shows, he decided to go back to working more dates, admitting that his work was suffering from his AEW schedule.

“At first they [AEW] were telling me I couldn’t do any dates. By that time I had announced the farewell show and stuff. Suddenly I see people start popping up at Northeast Wrestling and I found out we could do indies, but we just had to get them approved,” revealed Janela. “But I’ve already announced my retirement show and I didn’t wanna Terry Funk everyone, which I already have. “I think I’m back now full-time on the indies. My work was really suffering from the lack of dates. I had a certain flow and once you go from wrestling 4-5 times a week to twice a month, your work is gonna suffer no matter what. Your instincts are not gonna be great,” stated Janela.

Janela also spoke about his upcoming Spring Break show during WWE WrestleMania weekend, discussing that this is going to be their biggest one yet.