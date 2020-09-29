Joey Ryan Files $15 Million Lawsuit Against #SpeakingOut Accusers

Ostracized professional wrestler Joey Ryan is taking legal action against three of the women who came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct during the #SpeakingOut movement earlier this year.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star has filed a lawsuit claiming that the aforementioned women made false accusations against him, resulting in a major hit to his social media following and roughly $20,000 per month in income.

Heelbynature.com was the first to report the news, after obtaining a copy of the legal document. That $20,000 figure includes estimated losses from Ryan’s now defunct Bar Wrestling promotion, Patreon, Cameo, Twitch and his monthly wrestling bookings.

Ryan is seeking $200,000 per month from each woman for economic damages, starting on June 21 until he is awarded the money. In addition, he is also suing for $5,000,000 each in non-economic damages, and $10,000,000 in additional “punitive and exemplary damages”.

Multiple women came forward in June accusing Joey Ryan of propositioning them for sex. He was quickly released from IMPACT Wrestling, and the decision was made by Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks to remove all episodes of their Being The Elite YouTube series that featured the “famous dick wrestler”.