Joey Ryan On Which Former WWE Superstar He Wants To Appear At Slammiversary

IMPACT recently teased that a former WWE Superstar will be appearing at Slammiversary and Joey Ryan has revealed who he wants it to be.

When speaking with WrestlingInc.com, Ryan made it clear that he would like to see Karl Anderson make an appearance

“I have a soft spot for Karl Anderson. We performed together a lot and were a tag team in 2006, 2007 and 2008. We won the NWA World Tag Team Championships together so I have a soft spot for him and would always love to do more stuff with him,” said Ryan.

Ryan then went on to admit that all of those recently released wrestlers are very talented and it is a benefit to the wrestling world that they’re now free agents.