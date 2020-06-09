Joey Ryan On Which Former WWE Superstar He Wants To Appear At Slammiversary

IMPACT recently teased that a former WWE Superstar will be appearing at Slammiversary and Joey Ryan has revealed who he wants it to be.
When speaking with WrestlingInc.com, Ryan made it clear that he would like to see Karl Anderson make an appearance
“I have a soft spot for Karl Anderson. We performed together a lot and were a tag team in 2006, 2007 and 2008. We won the NWA World Tag Team Championships together so I have a soft spot for him and would always love to do more stuff with him,” said Ryan.
Ryan then went on to admit that all of those recently released wrestlers are very talented and it is a benefit to the wrestling world that they’re now free agents.
“But really, all of those guys who were released are super talented. This is the wrestling world we live in where these guys didn’t get released because they couldn’t perform. There’s just over saturation as that company has too many people under contract and they had to let go of some. It benefits the wrestling world because now these guys are free agents and they can sign or not sign with any company they want. It’s a whole new adventure for wrestling right now.”