John Cena Confirmed To Play ‘Peacemaker’ In Upcoming ‘Suicide Squad’

The roll call of the different characters were revealed online this weekend for the upcoming Suicide Squad movie with John Cena being confirmed as part of the cast.

This took place during the DC Fandome virtual convention where John Cena was announced to be playing the character ‘Peacemaker’ within the film which will be released in 2021.

John Cena described the character as a “douchey Captain America” as he then released a Twitter video discussing the efforts that the cast put into making this film, which is directed by James Gunn.

Extremely proud and excited! Fans across the world will finally get an early sneak peek of the #TheSuicideSquad at #DCFanDome! https://t.co/emjuQCoqUy pic.twitter.com/IfaeJIfQWC — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 22, 2020

You can see the full roll call which confirmed the cast and characters below: