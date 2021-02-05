John Cena Confirms He “Will Be Back In WWE” When He’s Able To

While John Cena has claimed he will not be at WWE WrestleMania 37, he has stated that he will be back in WWE as soon as he can.

Cena has stated that he isn’t able to attend WWE WrestleMania 37 this year due to COVD-19 protocols, which will not allow him to leave Canada, where he is currently filming Peacemaker.

However, that doesn’t mean he is finished with wrestling. Cena revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, that he will be back as soon as he possibly can be.

“I will be back in WWE. Unfortunately, the state of the world, I’m not sitting there on the couch next to you. It’s a difficult and unpredictable time and right now, I’m doing this. I’m filming Peacemaker and that’s going to take a lot of my time. I can’t bounce back and forth due to international restrictions. At least for the time being, I’m here and away from WWE, but I very much look forward to returning as soon as I possibly can.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

Cena’s last appearance for WWE was at WWE WrestleMania 36, where he competed in the Firefly Fun House Match against Bray Wyatt.