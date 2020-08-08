John Cena Gives His Thoughts On WWE Raw Underground

Following the debut of WWE Raw’s newest idea, Raw Underground, John Cena gave his thoughts on the segments and what he makes of it.

The underground fighting area was introduced by the returning Shane McMahon this week and saw several ‘fights’ take place. It was met with a fairly mixed response on social media, and John Cena admits that he thinks it will create opportunity.

When speaking with Newsweek, John Cena discussed the opportunity that it brings, while admitting that the new segment does lack in the creative definition.