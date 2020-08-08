John Cena Gives His Thoughts On WWE Raw Underground

Following the debut of WWE Raw’s newest idea, Raw Underground, John Cena gave his thoughts on the segments and what he makes of it.
The underground fighting area was introduced by the returning Shane McMahon this week and saw several ‘fights’ take place. It was met with a fairly mixed response on social media, and John Cena admits that he thinks it will create opportunity.
When speaking with Newsweek, John Cena discussed the opportunity that it brings, while admitting that the new segment does lack in the creative definition.
“[RAW Underground] is an opportunity. I think any paradigm shift, any big announcement, anything in that world that is ever-changing, constantly-pivoting, there is always a search for growth,” Cena told Newsweek. “It’s an opportunity, that’s exactly what it is. So, I think it needs a little bit of time to find itself. And in all things if it lacks creative definition from the top, I really hope performers embrace the unknown and they define it. A great example of that is Steve Austin. Steve Austin wasn’t told to be Steve Austin, but he was given a chance to speak and Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of that, and then the power of the WWE sent this dude’s personality out to everybody. That’s where we get one if not the greatest WWE superstars of all time in Stone Cold Steve Austin. So I see a lot of opportunities like that. You have this newer thing not a lot of people know what all of it is and that is the absolute best for anyone that is going to be in front of the camera because they can define it and they can take advantage of the opportunity.”