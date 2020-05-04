John Cena Meets 7-Year-Old Battling Cancer With A Home Visit

John Cena has once again proven why he’s one of the nicest people in professional wrestling as he recently visited a seven-year-old boy in his Florida home.

Young David Castle is, unfortunately, battling Wilms tumor, which is a type of cancer that begins in the kidneys, but he is a major John Cena fan.

Cena popped into his personal home with a visit in order to make sure his Make-A-Wish still happened, and while he followed all the guidelines with a mask and gloves, he certainly made the young boys day.

Cena is well-known for his fantastic work with the Make-A-Wish charity, having granted over 600 wishes throughout his life. He turned up to the house with tons of WWE merchandise and proved that not even a pandemic will stop him granting his wishes!