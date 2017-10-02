John Cena No Longer in the Running for Big Movie Role

WWE star John Cena’s busy Hollywood schedule, which will keep him off WWE TV following No Mercy, might have entailed him entering the movie world of DC Comics.

It had previously been reported that John Cena was amongst the names being considered to play the titular character of Shazam in the upcoming “Shazam!” DC Comics movie, however, according to PWInsider.com, Cena will not play the role.

The report adds last month Cena met with the film’s director, David F. Sandberg, and Cena was told he was no longer in the running to play the Shazam role.

In somewhat related news, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been in talks to play Black Adam, a villain in the Shazam comics, however it’s more likely Johnson will play the role in a separate Black Adam standalone movie and not in the initial Shazam film release.

Despite not landing the role of Shazam, John Cena will be in the upcoming movies Transformers: Bumblee, The Pact and Daddy’s Home 2.