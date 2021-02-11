John Cena Reacts To The Undertaker Calling WWE’s Current Product “Soft”

A lot has been made of The Undertaker’s recent comments about WWE’s current product, and John Cena has now given his thoughts.

The Deadman labeled the current product as “soft” during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, and it has certainly caused controversy with many current and former wrestlers offering their thoughts on the matter.

When speaking with Forbes, Cena discussed how he looks at the business from outside of himself, taking a look at the difference. He admitted he disagrees with Undertaker’s word choice, as he doesn’t believe the current product is soft.

“I guess I’ve viewed the WWE as a product outside of myself for a long time. I guess that’s why I was so interested in the business side of it from very early on in my career. In that, I’ve seen it evolve, but I’ve also been called everything that’s ruined sports entertainment.

“I could look at the economics of it and make an argument that between myself—and the large amount of folks that carried on the roster beyond the Attitude Era into the Ruthless Aggression Era and the Reality Era—the fans of the Attitude Era certainly looked at our product as not what they’re used to, but it wasn’t. So I may have a bit of disagreement with Undertaker’s word choice, because I don’t think it’s soft, I think it’s different.”

Cena then told a story about when Steve Austin returned during the PG Era of WWE and was befuddled that he could no longer curse or throw up the middle fingers, with Austin admitting he didn’t know how the current talents managed it.