John Cena Releasing Third Book, “Elbow Grease: Fast Friends”

John Cena announced today that he will be releasing the third installment of his “Elbow Grease” children’s book series. Cena revealed the cover on ABC’s Good Morning America’s GMA Book Club.

“Elbow Grease: Fast Friends” follows “Elbow Grease,” and “Elbow Grease vs. Motozilla.” Here is the full description via Amazon. The book is set for release on Sept. 29th.