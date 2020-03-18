John Cena Releasing Third Book, “Elbow Grease: Fast Friends”

John Cena announced today that he will be releasing the third installment of his “Elbow Grease” children’s book series. Cena revealed the cover on ABC’s Good Morning America’s GMA Book Club.
“Elbow Grease: Fast Friends” follows “Elbow Grease,” and “Elbow Grease vs. Motozilla.” Here is the full description via Amazon. The book is set for release on Sept. 29th.
There’s a new truck on the block in superstar entertainer John Cena’s third picture book in the #1 New York Times bestselling Elbow Grease series, featuring the truck who never gives up!
Elbow Grease and his monster truck brothers are hardly prepared when they meet Chopper, a speedy, purple monster motorcycle. Chopper wants to be friends with the brothers, who are more than impressed with her epic skills! But when the trucks start to get jealous of her talents, they must learn to overcome their frustrations and welcome a new friend into the group–especially when it’s up to them to work together to save the day! Elbow Grease and gang are back in another rip-roaring adventure, in John Cena’s third installment in the series!