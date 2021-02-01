WWE
John Cena Shoots Down WrestleMania 37 Appearance: “There Is No Logistical Way”
Bad news for John Cena fans hoping to see the “Cenation” leader at WrestleMania 37.
The 16-time world champion spoke with Sports Illustrated this week to promote his upcoming Mountain Dew Major Melon commercial, which will air this Sunday during the Super Bowl.
Cena is currently in Vancouver working on the HBO Max series Peacemaker. He plays the titular character in a spinoff from The Suicide Squad movie arriving later this year. Both projects feature Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn at the helm.
Unfortunately, due to the show’s shooting schedule and the unique logistics of filming a project during the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like Cena jumping on a plane to Tampa this April is very unlikely.
Cena told SI’s Justin Barrasso, “Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July.”
To be fair we are talking about pro-wrestling, so there’s always the chance Cena will find a way to make a surprise appearance somehow. If not, this will be the first time since WrestleMania X8 in 2002 that he does not appear at the company’s biggest event of the year.
WWE
Carlito Sticking Around WWE Following Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance?
Update: Carlito did in fact return to the company during the Men’s Royal Rumble match.
A former Intercontinental Champion is currently backstage at the WWE ThunderDome. Leave this article immediately if you want to avoid SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Still with us?
Former WWE United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colon is currently backstage at the ThunderDome for tonight’s pay-per-view and is slated to appear in the men’s Royal Rumble match.
According to a report from PWInsider.com, there’s been talk backstage today that Carlito will also be at Monday Night Raw tomorrow evening, and that he could even be in line for a job as a producer with the company.
Carlito was originally announced for Raw Legends Night earlier this month, and shown in some of the advertising, but did not appear on the show.
Editorials
Match Of The Month: The Top 10 WWE Matches (January, 2021)
Welcome to our newest monthly feature, ‘Match Of The Month.’ Within this feature, I shall be taking a look back at my personal top 10 matches of each month throughout the year from WWE. This will bring together bouts from all of WWE’s flagship shows, PPVs, and special events, providing fans with 10 fantastic matches to seek out and watch if they missed them! So, without wasting any more time, let’s get into the 10 best matches from January!
WWE
Carlito Discusses WWE Royal Rumble Return & Working With No Fans
Carlito was one of the surprise returns at the WWE Royal Rumble this year, and he reflected on making his return to the company.
“Man, it’s crazy,” he said. “After more than 10 years of being away, I wasn’t expecting, you know… but on the receiving end, for them to remember me, it’s pretty humbling to receive that kind of response after all these years.”
He then spoke about what it was like to be in the WWE Royal Rumble itself, and what it was like to wrestle without any fans.
“It was great,” Carlito said. “I’ll be honest, it’s not the same as having a live audience out there, but you know, it’s WWE, man. Being in that ring is like nothing else in the world, really.”
Carlito then spoke about the current WWE locker room and the mixture of faces he knew and those he was meeting for the first time.
“It was great, man. Seeing a bunch of the boys from back in the day, seeing a lot of new faces, meeting a lot of new friends. It’s just a great experience for me, really,” he said. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
John Cena Shoots Down WrestleMania 37 Appearance: “There Is No Logistical Way”
Carlito Sticking Around WWE Following Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance?
Match Of The Month: The Top 10 WWE Matches (January, 2021)
Carlito Discusses WWE Royal Rumble Return & Working With No Fans
Cesaro’s WWE Contract Reportedly Ends After WWE WrestleMania 37
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Young Bucks Confront Don Callis
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
Results18 hours ago
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
-
WWE2 days ago
Major Names Revealed As First Two Entrants In Men’s Royal Rumble Match
-
WWE22 hours ago
Killam’s 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Tier List (Men’s Edition)
-
WWE1 hour ago
Carlito Sticking Around WWE Following Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance?
-
WWE1 day ago
Rey Mysterio Chooses His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling
-
WWE1 day ago
Bruce Prichard Reflects On Shane McMahon Leaving WWE In 2009
-
WWE15 hours ago
Edge Goes The Distance, Wins 2021 WWE Royal Rumble From The Number One Spot
-
WWE16 hours ago
Complete List Of 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Competitors