Bad news for John Cena fans hoping to see the “Cenation” leader at WrestleMania 37.

The 16-time world champion spoke with Sports Illustrated this week to promote his upcoming Mountain Dew Major Melon commercial, which will air this Sunday during the Super Bowl.

Cena is currently in Vancouver working on the HBO Max series Peacemaker. He plays the titular character in a spinoff from The Suicide Squad movie arriving later this year. Both projects feature Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn at the helm.

Unfortunately, due to the show’s shooting schedule and the unique logistics of filming a project during the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like Cena jumping on a plane to Tampa this April is very unlikely.

Cena told SI’s Justin Barrasso, “Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July.”

To be fair we are talking about pro-wrestling, so there’s always the chance Cena will find a way to make a surprise appearance somehow. If not, this will be the first time since WrestleMania X8 in 2002 that he does not appear at the company’s biggest event of the year.