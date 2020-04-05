John Cena Spams His Instagram Account With Photos Of Husky Harris, Bray Wyatt

Ahead of their imminent collision this evening at WrestleMania 36, John Cena has decided to spam his Instagram account with photos of fellow WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt throughout his career.

The 16-time world champion has long been known to use his IG account to troll others, to the point where his account is almost entirely filled with ridiculous memes.

The photos of Wyatt go back before his time in WWE, to his emergence as “Husky Harris” as a part of the New Nexus, all the way up through the Wyatt Family and eventually The Fiend. I’m sure his 13.4 million followers were thrilled.

John Cena battles Wyatt, as The Fiend, tonight at night two of WrestleMania 36 in the first ever Firefly Fun House in WWE history.