John Cena Sr. Rips Jinder Mahal – “They Don’t Like Mahal To Start With’

– John Cena Sr. candidly spoke Boston Wrestling Sports about his dislike of Jinder Mahal, check out the highlight and video below:

“I don’t think he’s a good champion, I don’t think he’s a worthy champion,” Cena Sr. said. “I think they need to get somebody in there that can get people involved in the championship matches… I don’t think he’s the man for the job.”

“The fans are gonna get pretty tired, pretty fast,” he said. “They don’t like Mahal to start with, and not because he’s a good heel, it’s because he can’t wrestle.”

“He’s not even close to being a JBL. Mahal is in there for one reason: they want the Indian market,” Cena Sr. said. “What better way to get it than to have the champion into the country you’re going? And he’s gonna hold that when he comes out of India, he’s gonna hold that for a while for whatever reason. To upset the fans, maybe? Perhaps. But he certainly is not the same caliber of JBL. He doesn’t have the arrogance, the ability, nor the characterization, nor the wrestling ability!”