John Cone Comments On WWE Raw Fast Count; WWE Reviewing The Situation

WWE is continuing the storyline between WWE official John Cone and Nia Jax following their incident on WWE Raw this week.

The situation began at the conclusion of the WWE Raw Women’s Championship match which saw Asuka defend her title against Nia. Out of frustration, Jax pushed Cone, who fell to the floor and was then about the call for a disqualification.

However, Asuka then rolled-up Nia Jax when she wasn’t focusing and Cone then hit the three-count, which did appear to be a little bit fast. WWE.com revealed that the company is ‘reviewing’ the situation and the conduct of both Cone and Jax in this incident.

WWE.com released a full article on the matter (READ HERE,) which included comments from Cone, who admitted he didn’t think it was a fast count.