John Laurinaitis Reportedly Returns As WWE Head Of Talent Relations

Dave Meltzer reports that John Laurinaitis is once again leading WWE’s talent relations.

Per the report, “The talent relations department is being split into talent management and talent branding. The latter of which will be the idea of a talent agency looking to book WWE talent for appearances, television commercials, movies, and other third party engagements.”

Johnny Ace’s new title is General Manager, Talent.

Laurinaitis originally took over as head of talent relations in 2004 after Jim Ross stepped down. Laurinaitis left the position in 2012 with Mark Carrano taking over.

Since 2012, John Laurinaitis has remained with the company as a a producer and agent. He’s also been featured on Total Bellas in recent years as he is married to The Bella Twins’ mother.

There’s no word yet on Mark Carrano’s status in the company.