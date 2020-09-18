John Morrison stole the show at WrestleMania 36 this year with the fantastic ladder match, and he discussed being involved in that with Chris Van Vliet.

Morrison was able to win the match and retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships on behalf of himself and The Miz in what was a really action-packed bout. When speaking out it, Morrison went into detail on the risks he took and why.

“I felt like I have a little chip on my shoulder, something to prove, and especially during that match. I felt like I had this chip on my shoulder of stuff to prove and everything worked out for me that time. I don’t necessarily like playing it safe, I like taking chances and there was a couple of chances that I took in that match that could have gone wrong. The rope walk, for example, it’s a really big risk because I’m not like 100% on that, I would say I’m 50/50. I’m glad I took that chance and I’m glad it paid off. The spiral tap out of the corner onto Uce on the ladder. There’s a lot of things in that match that felt good because I was flying really close to the sun. Close enough that if I had gotten burnt I would have fallen and gotten hurt. I didn’t know necessarily if I could have done some of the things that I tried, and they all worked.”

Morrison then went into further detail on the match and how he felt really locked into things on the day this year.

“When I’m in the moment, the crowd gives you adrenaline but I was also really locked in that day. I don’t know what it is about me, but I feel like I’ve always been pulled towards stuff that is crazy or high-risk. When you do that, you have to be ready to crash and burn sometimes. At this years WrestleMania some people were saying “oh because there’s no people there is probably a lot less pressure,” but it didn’t feel that way to me.”

If the above quotes are used, please H/T ProWrestling.com for the transcriptions and credit Chris Van Vliet for the interview, which you can check out below: