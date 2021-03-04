AEW
John Silver Discusses Working As A WWE Extra, The Alex Reynolds Injury, & More
AEW’s John Silver recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about a range of topics, including his time working with WWE and Brodie Lee.
Silver spent time with WWE, working as an extra for the company, but he didn’t think it would ever go any further, claiming that unless you’re 6 foot 6, they do not care.
“No, because just the way that they do stuff. [In WWE] If you’re an extra, that means nothing, unless you are an extra that’s 6 foot 6 and jacked. If you’re not, they don’t care. How many people have been signed because they got squashed and WWE liked that? I knew it wasn’t very likely. Back in the day, they used to have you do matches during the day, and they would see if they liked you then. I’ve done extra work a bunch of times and I’ve had one match during the day against Alex. We had a good match it went 5 minutes, but I’m looking around and I don’t think anyone there is in a position to hire anyone. People said they liked it, but I never thought anything would come from it.”
Silver may not have worked out with WWE, but alongside Alex Reynolds, the two of them have become a compelling tag team for almost a decade. In AEW, they’ve thrived in The Dark Order, but in October there was a scary moment where Reynolds was legitimately hurt, and Silver reflected on that moment.
“I didn’t know until Billy Gunn realized. I didn’t see it happen, I think I was on the floor. Alex was in the corner, so I go up to Alex and he was fine talking to me. We had to do something coming up in the match. Billy Gunn was like “go check on him now.” I go up to Alex and say “Are you good.” and he’s like “Yeah I’m good.” But he’s just laying there. I’m like OK this is our spot. Then he starts to get up and I realize oh no he isn’t good. But the way he was talking to me was fine. He wasn’t slurring or anything weird. So once he got moving, I could have grabbed him and done everything myself, but at that point he’s up and he’s there. It was so quick. I was going to try and tell Nick [Jackson] hey he’s messed up, but at that point he’s already doing everything. I think I said it as it’s going on, but I don’t know if he heard me. Nick realized pretty quick as it’s going on that Alex is a little messed up there.”
The Being The Elite YouTube show has become a big part of The Dark Order’s success, with Silver getting to showcase a lot of his personality on the show, and he discussed how that came about and how creative the process is.
“I don’t know if it was Uno’s idea or Matt Jackson’s for us. He mentioned that we should do some recruitment bits for BTE. Uno said it would be good for Johnny and Alex. The first thing we filmed was a reason why we should recruit people. We had us in the room, Brody comes in, throws the papers at Uno and we saw so many comments about that bit. After that we knew we needed to film stuff. We need Brodie, we need the whole group.”
“BTE is 100% our ideas, 100% stuff we say. It’s just us being us, no one is telling us to do anything. It’s cool that people are liking it, because that means they are liking us as people. There’s not much of a character that I’m playing, it’s just us joking around really. It’s crazy how much that affects Dynamite. If you stuff on BTE, people will start chanting it at the Dynamite shows.”
“He was the man. He was such a happy good guy. There was no negativity, he was always laughing, he would always have this big smile, especially with this big beard he had going on. But he’s just a good guy. He bought the ring jacket I have just because it would help me look more like a star if I had it. He also bought me matching gear that I wore at the Brodie show.
It was just supposed to be for the BTE sketch, and then I asked him he’s like I want to buy you this stuff it’s going to be cool. I’m like that’s so cool what’s the sketch. He’s like I don’t know, we’ll think of something. He didn’t have a real idea in mind, but he thought it would be funny if Silver dresses like me one day. It wasn’t cheap gear, altogether it cost over $1,000 that he spent on me that he didn’t have to, I didn’t ask for it. Just because he thought it would be good for BTE and for me and the skits we do.”
“He’s just super nice, always positive. I don’t think anyone has a bad thing to ever say about him. He was such a good guy, such a genuine guy and so funny too. We’re trying to get through these sketches, and he would purposely try his absolute hardest to make me laugh. If I laugh, we’ve got to do it again. You see so many sketches of him getting right into my face and screaming sh*t at me, and just trying to make me laugh. It always worked, which is why we had to start pretending we were crying because we were always laughing.”
You can check out the full interview with John Silver below, and thank you to Chris Van Vliet for sending across the quotes.
Paul Wight Promises “Hall Of Fame Worthy” Signing At AEW Revolution
A major surprise is being teased for this Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
While making his television debut for the promotion tonight on AEW Dynamite, wrestling legend Paul “Big Show” Wight announced that a “Hall of Fame worthy” talent is headed to Revolution this weekend in order to sign with All Elite Wrestling. The world’s largest athlete provided no clues as to the identity of this big surprise, only noting that it’s “not who you think”.
This news has sent wrestling fans on social media into full-blown speculation mode, as wes clearly AEW’s intent. Everyone from CM Punk to Christian, Kurt Angle, Dave Bautista and even Brock Lesnar has been suggested. Personally, I’m hoping it’s Pete Rose — a Hall of Fame worthy name if I’ve ever seen one.
Join us for AEW Revolution this Sunday as we all find out together!
SHAQ Takes Monster Bump Through Two Tables, Jade Cargill Scores The Win
SHAQ is now officially 1-0 in All Elite Wrestling.
The NBA icon lived up to his word and stepped into the wrestling ring this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, coming face-to-face with the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in a heavily promoted tag team match.
SHAQ was in extraordinary shape and had clearly been training for the match, although Cody brashly claimed in an interview ahead of the bout that the 7-footer had “show muscles, not go-muscles”. That proved to be untrue, as Cody quite literally felt first hand.
The original plans for this program called for SHAQ and newcomer Jade Cargill, a physically imposing and clearly dominant new presence in AEW, against Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes. The up-and-coming Red Velvet was given a major opportunity to fill in for Brandi when she announced her pregnancy.
The biggest spot of the match came when Cody hurled himself over the top rope, sending both himself and SHAQ crashing through two tables set up on the floor below. However, with the men taken out outside the ring, Cargill was able to score the pinfall victory over Red Velvet.
SHAQ was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after the match, selling his injuries, however when Tony Schiavone opened the ambulance trying to get a word with the 15-time NBA all-star he wasn’t inside.
Max Caster Qualifies For AEW Revolution Ladder Match, Updated Lineup
The AEW Revolution pay-per-view card is set for this Sunday.
During this week’s go-home Dynamite, Max Caster defeated Preston “10” Vance of the Dark Order to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.
TH2’s Jack Evans interfered in the bout on behalf of Matt Hardy as Hardy looks to take down every member of Dark Order.
The Face of the Revolution Ladder match will now feature Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero M, Lance Archer, Max Caster, and one more competitor to be revealed Sunday by Tony Khan.
The winner of the six-man Ladder match will receive a future TNT Championship match.
Nine matches are now confirmed for Revolution. Below is what appears to be the final advertised card.
AEW Revolution
Sunday, March 7, 2021
AEW World Championship
Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley
Street Fight
Darby Allin & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBD
Big Money Match
Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Adam Page
Casino Tag Team Royale
John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Bear Country
Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
Buy-In Pre-Show Match
Thunder Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & Rebel
