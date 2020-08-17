John ‘Xavier’ Bedoya, Former ROH World Champion, Passes Away At 43

We are saddened to report the passing of New York-based professional wrestler John “Xavier” Bedoya at 43 years old.

Xavier got his start on the east coast in 2000, and was a member of the Ring of Honor roster from their very first show in 2002, where he defeated “Black Nature Boy” Scoot Andrews.

He was best known among wrestling fans for being the second ever ROH World Champion, pinning Low Ki to end his reign after just 56 days.

Xavier went on to successfully defend the title against AJ Styles, Jay Briscoe and Paul London, before dropping it to Samoa Joe. He continued to make sporadic appearances for the promotion, but his role as a regular came to an end after 2003.

Our condolences to Xavier’s family, friends and fans.