Johnny Gargano Regains NXT North American Title, Austin Theory Assists

Johnny Gargano is now the first person in WWE to become a three-time NXT North American Champion coming out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday.

Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a highly-competitive triple threat match that saw several interferences from multiple “Ghostface” masked men. After Gargano pinned Ruff to regain the title, Austin Theory was revealed to be the primary assailant who previously screwed over Priest at Halloween Havoc.

The three competitors have been involved in a series of rather short North American Championship reigns since Priest won the title in a Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX in August. Gargano would beat him 67 days later at Halloween Havoc before Ruff won the title in shocking fashion two weeks later. Ruff’s first reign clocks in at 25 days.

It looks like Gargano and Theory will be a new tandem going forward following the Ghostface reveal. Once recovered from their respective injuries, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell will likely be featured alongside them at some point on NXT TV.

Check out Gargano and Theory’s post-TakeOver interview embedded below: