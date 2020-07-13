Johnny Gargano Responds To Claim He Is “Scared” To Move To The ‘Main Roster’

Johnny Gargano responded to a fan on social media who claimed that he is “scared” to move to the main roster, choosing to stay in WWE NXT instead.

Gargano has been a top star in WWE NXT for several years now and has had tremendous success on the brand. He had made several appearances on the main roster last year, but ended up being pulled back as he stuck with the black and gold brand.

A fan claimed that Gargano is scared to join the main roster, which is something he responded to. Gargano made it clear that his definition of success is being able to wrestle to help the company and work alongside his wife.