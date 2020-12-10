Wrestling News
Johnny Gargano Reveals His Main Goal In WWE NXT
Johnny Gargano might have seemingly achieved everything there is to do in WWE NXT at this point, but he still has one major goal.
Gargano recently regained the North American Championship at NXT Takeover: War Games, making him the first-ever three-time North American Champion in WWE history. Gargano is the most decorated performer in the history of the brand, being a triple crown champion, as well as having more Takeover appearances than any other wrestler.
However, he revealed to SportsKeeda.com that he still has one big goal to achieve, which is a lengthy title run.
“The one thing I haven’t done yet is have a legitimate title run. For me, being the underdog, I was always more about the chase than the actual title and holding it and defending it. That’s the one blemish on my legacy; not being able to hold the title, not being able to defend it, not having a run with it. That is the number one goal on my mind right now. Also, I want to build NXT for the future. I want to help others and propel them to where I think they should be and help NXT reach a higher platform. I think NXT is a viable third brand and I firmly believe that. The idea of developmental needs to die.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)
On WWE NXT this week, Gargano showcased his brand new faction in full, which includes his wife, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Austin Theory.
Wrestling News
Lilian Garcia Reflects On Her Chemistry With The Rock & Signing The National Anthem After 9/11
Lilian Garcia is one of WWE’s greatest ever announcers, and she recently spoke with Talk Sport to reflect on her time with the company.
Garcia had many memorable moments as a backstage interviewer for WWE, most notably with The Rock. Some of his greatest one-liners came during interviews with Garcia, and she spoke at length about their chemistry together on-screen.
“Oh my god, I had so much fun with him. You’re right [we had great chemistry]. It’s so funny, he knew how to make me blush! And I didn’t realise how easy I could blush! [laughs].
“But there was just certain things he would say and I’d be like ‘oh my god!’ because, ya know, he is The Rock! [laughs]. Of course, even men blush! It was always fun working with him.”
Garcia also spoke about her relationship with Vince McMahon, where she revealed that recently, she got the opportunity to thank the WWE Chairman for what he’s done for her life.
“Ya know, sometimes when you’re living it, you don’t realise it and I didn’t until you just mentioned it to me but I got an opportunity to see Vince last week and I just said thank you. Thank you for having me back home. Thank you for putting on the network and just thank you for the memories.”
Arguably the biggest moment of Garcia’s WWE career came on the post-9/11 episode of WWE SmackDown. With emotions incredibly high, Garcia sang the national anthem in what has remained one of the most well-known clips in WWE history. Garcia touched on doing that and the emotions that she had to battle in order to get through the song.
“I do have amazing memories and Vince did trust me, especially on 9/11. He looked at me and he was like ‘you’ve got to do this. I really think you can do this.’
“It was absolutely the most difficult national anthem I ever did. Because I was living in New York at the time and I was very, very emotional as to what was happening to New York, what was happening to our country. For like two days leading up to it, I was crying all the time. I just couldn’t shake off what had happened and the loss of all those people.
“And then when he asked me ‘would you please do the national anthem, I really need you in this moment’ – of course he would never force me, if I said I literally cannot do this I’m sure he would understand – but I also knew that I had to do it. As an army brat, it couldn’t have been anymore special. My dad fought for this country and was in the army for over 20 years. He was a lieutenant colonel.
“I was born on a military base. So the military and what it represents is everything to me. So in a time like that, where the country needed to have something to unite in some way, if it was me as the vehicle to be able to do that, what an honour. And that’s what it ended up being, a true honour.”
Wrestling News
Rampage Brown Discusses Signing With WWE & Originally Siding With World Of Sport
Rampage Brown has reflected on finally signing with WWE to become part of the NXT UK roster recently, revealing how the deal came about.
Rampage spoke with Talk Sport recently where he revealed how his deal took place, admitting there had been conversations previously, but he had to wait until he was a free agent to make it happen.
“So, we’d had conversations previously. We’d had communications in the past obviously, but at the time I was tied down to other things. Just different situations going on. Kind of with the last few months, everything had reset so I was free agent.
“I got a phone call and asked if I’d be interested at this time to come on board and I said, you know what, it was only a matter of time anyway so let’s just get it going, let’s do it.”
Rampage also revealed that it was WWE NXT General Manager, William Regal who spoke with him in order to sign him to WWE, admitting they’ve always had a good relationship.
“I was William Regal himself. I met William Regal in 2005 at my very first try-out because he was very good friends with my trainer Jim McDonald. And then obviously when I got signed [in 2011], we’ve always had a good relationship.
“I spoke to him about a year ago and then I spoke to him again in the summer and he asked me if I would be interested and I was like ‘yep, let’s do it’.”
Rampage also reflected on WWE offering him a deal when NXT UK first began, but at the time World Of Sport was also returning, and he opted to sign with WOS instead, which he claims was due to loyalty.
“There was contact at the time [when NXT UK started] and interest from both sides, but there was some loyalties on one side that I kind of felt people had been good to me at World of Sport, so there was some loyalties there.
“I sided with World of Sport on that one. But, again, I knew it was only a matter of time before it came back around to this, as strange as that might sound.”
WWE
Damian Priest Admits He Was Initially Unsure About The Leon Ruff Storyline
Damian Priest has recently been heavily involved in Leon Ruff’s first push in WWE, but he admitted he wasn’t 100% sold on the idea at first.
Priest has been feuding for the North American Championship with Leon Ruff and Johnny Gargano over recent weeks, which culminated in a triple threat match at NXT Takeover: WarGames, which was won by Gargano.
It all began when Leon Ruff shocked the world and won the title, defeating Gargano with the help of Priest, who had just lost the title to Gargano in the first place. Ruff has since been very impressive with his inclusion in the storyline, but Priest wasn’t always 100% on the idea, as he revealed on X-Pac’s 12360 podcast.
“When we first started this whole ordeal, I’ll be completely honest and I even said — I explained that to Leon [Ruff] where I wasn’t 100 percent invested in it. I didn’t know what to expect. To me of course, everybody has a better idea, everybody is the best booker ever, right? So I had other ideas, I wasn’t sure. I didn’t know him, so to me it was like what are we doing? And then, we did it. Okay, we got it done and then I got to meet him and be around him a little bit more and actually have conversation with the kid, and then we progressed and just the way this — what’s happened, I couldn’t have imagined a cooler storyline that was about me and somebody else but then, actually elevated and helped somebody else deservingly. Super cool, and I really like Leon Ruff. He’s actually just as lovable, humble, respectful as you see. The person you see on TV, that’s really who he is. So I’m really happy that he’s getting this spotlight and I don’t know what his career is gonna be, I don’t know what is gonna develop from this, but I look forward to watching it and following the ride like anybody else, because he hit my heart too just like most of the audience, you know what I mean? I actually fell fond of the person because he’s so — he really… he loves this business like we do and he’s a little younger and less experienced so he’s like that raw love that you wish to find in something like this and something that we cherish like this business, and I’m so happy for him and I’m glad he got this opportunity.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription).
Priest was originally set to team with Ruff next week on WWE NXT, but he was taken out of action by the returning Karrion Kross, beginning a storyline with the former NXT Champion instead.
