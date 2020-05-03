Johnny Gargano Reveals His Three Dream WWE Opponents

WWE NXT Superstar, Johnny Gargano recently spoke with ViBe & Wrestling about a range of topics where he revealed who his three dream opponents in WWE are, picking out three main roster stars.

“I have my top three. We’re going with people outside of NXT and bring them to NXT because I work Wednesday’s. I will say top three on my list are Seth Rollins, I will say AJ Styles, and I will say Daniel Bryan,” Gargano revealed. “They know where I am on Wednesday’s, so if they would like to come to NXT and try their luck against Johnny Wrestling, I would love for those three to come and hang out for a little bit.”

As well as that, Gargano spoke about the current situation in wrestling, stating that the big positive is how creative it is forcing wrestlers to become.

“So I think the positive takes makes us more creative,” Gargano said. “It makes us think outside of the box. As far as a business and content innovation company, it makes us put our head into things. It opens up a whole new world of possibilities maybe for after this. We’re gonna try a bunch of stuff right now and see what works and what sticks, so when this is all set and done and all of this is over, maybe things could look so much different and things could be much better on that end. “Like I said, as far as positives go, it’s hard to come up with positives, but I think it gives a lot of people time to be creative. It lets talented people be creative. I think it lets people try stuff out that they maybe wouldn’t have had the opportunity to if this wasn’t happening. A lot of people have nothing but time right now, a lot of time to think, a lot of time to develop. I do think, as far as a content innovation standpoint, this could be a positive in that regard.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.