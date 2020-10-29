Johnny Gargano Wins NXT North American Title Thanks To Ghostface From ‘Scream’

The NXT North American Championship changed hands this Wednesday night, kicking off NXT Halloween Havoc in the spookiest of ways.

Damian Priest came to the ring to a full band playing him in, followed by challenger Johnny Gargano. The show’s host, Shotzi Blackheart, then spun a wheel full of potential gimmicks to decide a Halloween-themed stipulation, landing on something called a “Devil’s Playground”.

The match was essentially a Falls Count Anywhere match with no disqualifications, spreading out across a unique and festive studio set. WWE went all out this year in decorated the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando with a ton of Halloween decorations.

Priest at one point seemingly had the victory secured, but in a move no one could have seen coming, he was attacked by Ghostface, the serial killer from the hit movie franchise Scream. Okay, so it was probably just a guy in a costume, but he nevertheless cost Priest the match and his title.

Gargano took advantage of the assault by delivering a tornado DDT off Shotzi’s giant gimmick wheel, before throwing the “Archer of Infamy” off the stage, through a wooden shack on the concrete below. This makes him the first ever two-time NXT North American Champion.