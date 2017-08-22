Jon Jones Tests Positive For Anabolic Steroid, Stripped Of UFC Title

TMZ is reporting that Jon Jones, who defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to become the new light heavyweight champion, has failed a drug test.
Jones reportedly tested positive for Turinabol, which is an anabolic steroid, and he’s been stripped of the light heavyweight championship as a result.
The UFC has confirmed the news, saying that the positive test was administered shortly after Jones weighed in on July 28.
The positive test puts not only the rumored mega fight with Brock Lesnar in jeopardy, but it also puts Jon Jones’s MMA career in jeopardy, as he’ll likely end up getting suspended for a lengthy amount of time.
Jon Jones you dumb motherf***er. Seriously dude, this is your what second time screwing up. I respected your come back fight with Daniel (whom by the way worked his ass off to do his best WITHOUT STEROIDS) hell, he respected you after the fight, and you have basically slapped everyone in the face with this crap. Brock screwed up his last time there as well and, as a big Brock fan, I truly pray if he comes back for a fight in the UFC he is not juiced up either. Put the belt back on Daniel he deserves it as his fight was a honest fight