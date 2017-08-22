Jon Jones Tests Positive For Anabolic Steroid, Stripped Of UFC Title

TMZ is reporting that Jon Jones, who defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to become the new light heavyweight champion, has failed a drug test.

Jones reportedly tested positive for Turinabol, which is an anabolic steroid, and he’s been stripped of the light heavyweight championship as a result.

The UFC has confirmed the news, saying that the positive test was administered shortly after Jones weighed in on July 28.

The positive test puts not only the rumored mega fight with Brock Lesnar in jeopardy, but it also puts Jon Jones’s MMA career in jeopardy, as he’ll likely end up getting suspended for a lengthy amount of time.