Jon Moxley Appears In Vignette At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15, Calls Out Contract Winner
Jon Moxley made an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 15, but only in video form.
The IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion was featured in a vignette on Monday during night one of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome, calling out the winner of the “Right To Challenge” briefcase match between KENTA and Satoshi Kojima.
Moxley won the U.S. title from the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer at the Tokyo Dome in 2020, and as of this posting has held the belt for 365 days. He has not been able to defend the title during the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic because of international travel restrictions.
New Japan created a “Right to Challenge” briefcase, similar to the briefcase given to the annual G1 Climax tournament winner, to determine the #1 contender and a de facto interim champion while Moxley was away. That briefcase was won by KENTA on the U.S. series NJPW STRONG.
KENTA defeated Satoshi Kojima in their match, so it would appear that Jon Moxley vs. KENTA is the current plan. Where and when that match actually takes place is still a question.
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night Two
Hiromu Takahashi will challenge Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on night two of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday, January 5.
The ticking time bomb of Los Ingobernables de Japon and the winner of the 2020 Best of the Super Jr. tournament, Hiromu faced off against and defeated Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo, the 2020 Super J-Cup tournament winner, in the opening match of night one to secure his title opportunity.
ELP came into the match with a ton of heat, after showing nothing but complete disrespect for the junior heavyweight division and the coveted Super J-Cup winner’s jacket. This is not exactly surprising behavior from the Bullet Club star, who intentionally took out the referee during his bout with Hiromu, and straight up punched his opponent in the balls at one point.
Hiromu Takahashi defeated Will Ospreay in a passing of the torch moment to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 14 last year. He dropped the title to Ishimori at Summer Struggle in Jungu on August 29.
KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way Match Set For Night Two Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15
The provisional KOPW 2021 Champion will be crowned on night two of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 15, live at the Tokyo Dome, and we now know all four competitors who will enter the match.
The annual New Japan Rambo took place prior to night one of Wrestle Kingdom on Monday, with 21 wrestlers entering at timed intervals. Unlike the WWE Royal Rumble, the NJPW incarnation of the bout also allows for eliminations via pinfall, submission, count-out and disqualification.
In the end the match came down to Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens from Bullet Club, BUSHI from Los Ingobernables de Japon, and the KOPW 2020 Champion Toru Yano, who won the match without ever entering the ring. They will be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match on night two, with the winner taking home the trophy!
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome – Night One Results
For those unfamiliar with the concept, the KOPW 2020 was a concept created in part by Kazuchika Okada as a way for New Japan to do some non-traditional things during the pandemic. The trophy is defended in gimmick matches voted on by the fans and chosen by the wrestlers themselves, resulting in some ridiculous scenarios.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night One Results: Two Classics Headline The Tokyo Dome
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s night one coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome. The show begins at 2:00 AM ET streaming live on NJPW World and FITE TV. Quick results are below. Use the navigation tabs at the top or bottom of the page for more detailed play-by-play results.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15
January 4, 2021
Tokyo, Japan
New Japan Rambo [Results]
BOSJ Winner vs Super J-Cup Winner
Hiromu Takahashi def. El Phantasmo [Results]
IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match
Guerrillas of Destiny def. Dangerous Tekkers (c) [Results]
IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Briefcase Defense
KENTA def. Satoshi Kojima [Results]
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. The Great O-Khan [Results]
Kazuchika Okada def. Will Ospreay [Results]
IWGP Double Title Match
Kota Ibushi def. Tetsuya Naito (c) [Results]
Jon Moxley Appears In Vignette At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15, Calls Out Contract Winner
