Jon Moxley Appears In Vignette At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15, Calls Out Contract Winner

Jon Moxley made an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 15, but only in video form.

The IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion was featured in a vignette on Monday during night one of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome, calling out the winner of the “Right To Challenge” briefcase match between KENTA and Satoshi Kojima.

Moxley won the U.S. title from the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer at the Tokyo Dome in 2020, and as of this posting has held the belt for 365 days. He has not been able to defend the title during the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic because of international travel restrictions.

New Japan created a “Right to Challenge” briefcase, similar to the briefcase given to the annual G1 Climax tournament winner, to determine the #1 contender and a de facto interim champion while Moxley was away. That briefcase was won by KENTA on the U.S. series NJPW STRONG.

KENTA defeated Satoshi Kojima in their match, so it would appear that Jon Moxley vs. KENTA is the current plan. Where and when that match actually takes place is still a question.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night One Results