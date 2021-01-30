Jon Moxley Attacks KENTA In First Ever Appearance On NJPW STRONG

It’s been a long time coming, but it would appear Jon Moxley’s next defense of the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship is right around the corner.

The All Elite Wrestling star made a surprise appearance on NJPW STRONG this Friday evening following the main event — a six-man tag team match featuring Fred Rosser, Lio Rush and TJP scoring a hard-earned victory over El Phantasmo, KENTA and Hikuleo.

The Bullet Club stars tried to attack the winners after the match, but Moxley emerged out of the darkness to even the odds, blasting ELP and Hikuleo with his title belt. After a tense face-to-face confrontation, the U.S. champion and number one contender began teeing off on each other with wild rights and lefts. KENTA attempted his patented GTS, but fell to the Death Rider.

KENTA won a tournament that ran in August and September 2020 to earn a briefcase with a contract for a future U.S. title shot. He defeated Karl Fredericks in the first round, Jeff Cobb in the semifinals, and David Finlay in the fans. Each match took place exclusively on STRONG.

Since then the briefcase has essentially become the defacto title while Moxley remained unable to appear on New Japan programming. KENTA has successfully defended his prize on five occasions, including a match against Satoshi Kojima at Wrestle Kingdom 15.

“You thought there would always be an ocean between us; political lines between us, but I don’t play those games,” Moxley said after the attack. “As of this moment, my foot is officially up your ass. Your dream of becoming United States champion just became a nightmare.”