Jon Moxley Breaks Some Very Exciting News Live On AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley broke some very exciting news live on cable television this evening, revealing to the world that his wife, former WWE announcer Renee Paquette, is pregnant!

AEW President Tony Khan congratulated the happy couple on Twitter during tonight’s show, calling the announcement “the best news ever broken on AEW Dynamite”.

Paquette, a longtime Canadian sports broadcaster better known by the name “Renee Young”, said an emotional farewell to WWE earlier this year after eight years behind the mic for the sports entertainment juggernaut.