Jon Moxley Clarifies His Status With New Japan Pro Wrestling

After he recently appeared at the NJPW Strong event, Jon Moxley has clarified his status with the company moving forwards.

It was almost a year since Moxley’s last appearance with New Japan, where he is the IWGP United States Champion. KENTA has been waiting patiently for a title shot that he earned when winning the New Japan USA Cup, but the ‘forbidden door’ has been closed due to the pandemic.

However, Moxley appeared at NJPW Strong and their IWGP US Champinoship match has been set for the February 26 NJPW New Beginning USA event.

Moxley recently spoke with NJPW, clarifying his status and making it clear he never left the company, despite having been gone.

“I made my intentions clear at Wrestle Kingdom. I’m still — all this craziness in the world aside in the last ten months — I’m still very much a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling and will continue to be for as long as I damn well please and as much as I damn well please. There ain’t anything that’s going to change that. There ain’t anybody that decides that aside from me. I’m still a part of New Japan and you’re going to have to beat me in the ring and your stupid briefcase, walking around, looking like an idiot. The briefcase is very ten years ago, I don’t know why we’re still doing that. It’s an embarrassment. Belts, shiny gold belts, that’s all that matters,” he stated. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

KENTA returned the favor of Moxley’s attack at NJPW Strong last night when he appeared at AEW Beach Break, attacking Moxley from behind and hitting the G2S.