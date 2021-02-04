NJPW
Jon Moxley Clarifies His Status With New Japan Pro Wrestling
After he recently appeared at the NJPW Strong event, Jon Moxley has clarified his status with the company moving forwards.
It was almost a year since Moxley’s last appearance with New Japan, where he is the IWGP United States Champion. KENTA has been waiting patiently for a title shot that he earned when winning the New Japan USA Cup, but the ‘forbidden door’ has been closed due to the pandemic.
However, Moxley appeared at NJPW Strong and their IWGP US Champinoship match has been set for the February 26 NJPW New Beginning USA event.
Moxley recently spoke with NJPW, clarifying his status and making it clear he never left the company, despite having been gone.
“I made my intentions clear at Wrestle Kingdom. I’m still — all this craziness in the world aside in the last ten months — I’m still very much a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling and will continue to be for as long as I damn well please and as much as I damn well please. There ain’t anything that’s going to change that. There ain’t anybody that decides that aside from me. I’m still a part of New Japan and you’re going to have to beat me in the ring and your stupid briefcase, walking around, looking like an idiot. The briefcase is very ten years ago, I don’t know why we’re still doing that. It’s an embarrassment. Belts, shiny gold belts, that’s all that matters,” he stated. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
KENTA returned the favor of Moxley’s attack at NJPW Strong last night when he appeared at AEW Beach Break, attacking Moxley from behind and hitting the G2S.
AEW
KENTA Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks Jon Moxley
KENTA made a surprise appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite to attack NJPW rival Jon Moxley.
The Beach Break main event saw Kenny Omega and Good Brothers defeat Rey Fenix, PAC, and Moxley in a six-man tag. After, Lance Archer cleared The Good Brothers out, leaving Moxley along with Omega.
Before Moxley could strike, a masked KENTA ran in, unmasked, and nailed the former AEW World Champion with a Go 2 Sleep.
.@KENTAG2S HAS ARRIVED!@njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/u1wMj63M7i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021
Moxley will defend the IWGP United States Championship against KENTA at New Beginning USA on February 26.
Who knows what exactly this means for the AEW/Impact Wrestling/New Japan relationship. But one thing is for sure, business is picking up.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
NJPW
Jay White Returns At NJPW Road To The New Beginning
It appears any questions of the future of Jay White have been answered as he has returned to NJPW at the Road To The New Beginning event.
Jay White returned to the company for the first time since NJPW New Year Dash, which he claimed was his final appearance. He made his way back and took out Tomohiro Ishii with a Bladerunner.
Jay White had teased moving on from New Japan, and heir had been speculation about him possibly joining WWE, with his profile being removed from the NJPW website, fueling all the speculation.
However, he has returned to New Japan, seemingly confirming that is where his future stands.
.@JayWhiteNZ is BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!🗡🗡🗡
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/OtnHzuyfEu
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 1, 2021
AEW
NJPW Announces Jon Moxley IWGP U.S. Title Defense For New Beginning USA 2021
Jon Moxley is returning to the ring for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
The AEW star made a surprise comeback on Friday night’s episode of NJPW STRONG, attacking KENTA following the show’s main event. Soon after, the promotion officially announced that Moxley will defend his IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship against KENTA at New Beginning USA on February 26.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moxley has not stepped foot in a New Japan ring since defending his title against Minoru Suzuki at The New Beginning in Osaka last February.
During his absence, KENTA won a tournament for a briefcase earning him a future opportunity at the U.S. title. The briefcase essentially became the de facto championship, as he defended it on five separate occasions including a Wrestle Kingdom 15 match against Satoshi Kojima.
While it’s unknown if Moxley’s contract with AEW explicitly forbids him from appearing on New Japan shows in the United States, this will be the first time he competes on STRONG. The series is taped out of the LA Dojo and airs every Friday on NJPW World.
