Jon Moxley Comments On The Final AEW Revolution Ring Explosion

After a slightly underwhelming finish to AEW Revolution in terms of the ring explosion, Jon Moxley took to the microphone to address it.

Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers had left Moxley handcuffed in the ring for the final explosion, which fans were anticipating to be quite a big deal. Eddie Kingston hit the ring to try to save his friend, covering his body only for that explosion to be more like a set of sprinklers.

Fans were verbally disappointed live and the reaction was very much the same online. Clearly, Moxley felt that, as after the match he took to the microphone to comment on the situation.