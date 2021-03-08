AEW
Jon Moxley Comments On The Final AEW Revolution Ring Explosion
After a slightly underwhelming finish to AEW Revolution in terms of the ring explosion, Jon Moxley took to the microphone to address it.
Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers had left Moxley handcuffed in the ring for the final explosion, which fans were anticipating to be quite a big deal. Eddie Kingston hit the ring to try to save his friend, covering his body only for that explosion to be more like a set of sprinklers.
Fans were verbally disappointed live and the reaction was very much the same online. Clearly, Moxley felt that, as after the match he took to the microphone to comment on the situation.
“Jacksonville, I think me and all yall can agree on one thing. Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a bitch, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a shit. I’ve seen more dangerous shit on ‘Ridiculousness’ on MTV, what the fuck was that. I’m still standing bitch! …..Not….well,” said Moxley. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
AEW
Tony Khan Reveals Why Big Swole Has Been Absent From AEW
During the AEW Revolution post-show media call, Tony Khan spoke about why Big Swole has been absent from the company lately.
Khan put over Big Swole as a great wrestler, but he revealed she has suffered from Crohn’s disease, which is what has kept her out of the ring.
“She’s a great wrestler, she’s got a great personality. I think, in the ring, she’s gotten better and she can continue to get better. She had risen up. She had a great record in 2020, and reached the top contender at one point she got a title shot, she didn’t beat Shida, but she had a great match and she’s had a lot of great matches. I really like Swole.
“In 2021, she has not really been active because she’s been sick. She’s had Crohn’s disease keeping her out so she has not been ranked. As you know we reset the rankings every year consistently for everybody. As we get deeper and deeper into 2021, each year, as the weeks and months pass the ranking becomes completely dependent on your record in that calendar year and we’re at that point now. So, she hasn’t wrestled a lot in 2021. The Eliminator Tournament, you know, she was actually out when we started The Eliminator Tournament with her flare-up with her Crohn’s. I think as she’s getting healthier, hopefully, we can consistently get her available and have her in action on a regular basis and she’s a great asset to us.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Big Swole hasn’t competed in the ring since January 7, and she has an overall AEW career record of 18-9.
AEW
Paul Wight Discusses The Difference Between The AEW & WWE Locker Rooms
Paul Wight spoke with the media after AEW Revolution where he compared the locker room of both WWE and AEW.
Wight is one of AEW’s newest signings, but he has been able to see what the locker room is like for his new company, and he has been impressed by what he’s seen so far. Wight believes that the atmosphere is totally different between WWE and AEW, with his new company being a lot more supportive.
“The atmosphere is completely different. I think anytime you start over new somewhere, it’s automatically going to be refreshing, but even more so here. The support – the one thing that is different here that I really enjoy, is the support. And the fight that the talent has over here for respect, recognition, and the drive. That’s the heart of professional wrestling and when you’re doing entertainment. You want a locker room that – it’s not guys stepping on each other’s toes, cutting each other’s throat to get a position. You want a team where everybody is trying to get over and everybody’s trying to put the best possible product for the fans. And that kind of environment I thrive on and I love this environment. I haven’t seen a locker room this kind of positive energy in a long, long, long time.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcription)
AEW
Tony Khan Reveals Christian Cage Contacted Him About Joining AEW
Tony Khan has commented on AEW’s newest signing which was revealed to be Christian Cage during AEW Revolution.
Christian made a surprise appearance at the latest AEW PPV, revealing himself to be the “Hall Of Fame worthy” signing that Paul Wight had been teasing on AEW Dynamite. Christian hit the ring, signed his contract with the company, and left.
After the show, AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the media, and he revealed that it was Christian who contacted him to join the company, with Khan stating that he wants to wrestle on a regular basis.
“I met Christian Cage seven years ago and he’s a great person and I’ve always really liked him as a person but long before that, I’ve been a huge fan of him as a wrestler. I think he’s one of the great wrestlers the last couple of decades. He’s had great matches in different companies, he’s been a great singles wrestler, a great tag champion, and I think he’s one of the best minds in wrestling.
“He’s in great physical condition and we saw him very recently compete on pay-per-view. There was a lot of interest in it, it generated a lot of interest, and he was interested in wrestling on a regular basis and you know he gave me a call and said, ‘I’d really like to come wrestle in AEW for you,’ and I said, ‘I’d really like to have you come and wrestle for me.’ It all came together great and I think it’s going to be really good.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Tony Khan Reveals Why Big Swole Has Been Absent From AEW
Paul Wight Discusses The Difference Between The AEW & WWE Locker Rooms
The New Day Reveal Why Big E Throws His Jacket At Corey Graves
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Wants To Break His World Title Record
Beth Phoenix Discusses Commentating Remotely: “I Am So Grateful For That”
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
AEW Dynamite Results (2/24): Sting & Darby Return, “Face of The Revolution” Qualifier, Jericho & MJF Make It Personal
AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
Trending
-
AEW16 hours ago
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
-
WWE2 days ago
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
-
WWE1 day ago
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
-
AEW9 hours ago
Paul Wight Reveals Vince McMahon Called Him After Signing With AEW
-
AEW2 days ago
Kenny Omega Reveals Rules For AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
-
AEW10 hours ago
BREAKING: Christian Cage Has Signed With All Elite Wrestling
-
WWE2 days ago
Booker T, Mark Henry & Ron Simmons Comment On Bobby Lashley Winning WWE Title
-
AEW1 day ago
15 Teams Announced For AEW Revolution Casino Tag Team Royale