Jon Moxley & Darby Allin Team Up For Tornado Tag Match Against Taz’s New Crew

It looks like All Elite Wrestling newcomer Ricky Starks has officially joined forces with Taz and the FTW Champion, Brian Cage.

The former NWA World Television Champion assisted the two this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, blindsiding Darby Allin before the skateboard-wielding wrestler could attack.

“The Machine” put Allin on the injured list for several weeks, but it looks like he won’t be alone in his quest for revenge. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley rushed the ring after Cage and Starks delivered a brutal two-on-one beatdown, chasing off the offenders with a barbed wire-covered baseball bat.

AEW has officially announced that Jon Moxley and Darby Allin will join forces in a Tornado Tag Team Match next Wednesday night, taking on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.