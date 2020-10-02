Jon Moxley Discusses AEW’s Roster & How Long He Wants To Wrestle

Jon Moxley recently spoke with Bleacher Report where he discussed the variety on the current AEW roster with young talent and veterans.

When speaking about the current roster, Moxley discussed the mix between younger wrestlers and veterans that the company has, which he thinks leads to a lot of possibilities in terms of storyline and narrative.

“I love getting to work with the young dudes who are in their 20s who are getting their first chance to be on national television. They’re unencumbered and not being repackaged or told who they are, so they are just going to keep getting better. Some of these guys are nuts and they have these crazy ideas and they push me to think of things in new ways. I don’t go in there and go ‘Let me tell you what we are going to do because I am more experienced.’ I go ‘What do you want to do? I’m old and slow so tell me your cool idea.’ I am all about learning from the young guys because they have a different perspective than me. Then we have this incredible group of veterans like SCU. We have a legend in Chris Jericho, who I always learn from. And then, we have this group of guys who are in the prime of their career. We have people at every level, and it’s a smorgasbord of guys to work with. It’s endless opportunities of stories to tell. There is an endless sea of narrative possibilities, which is good because we have a lot of time to fill,” Moxley said.

The AEW World Champion also reflected on how long he plans on wrestling for, admitting he has no interest in taking time out to film movies when he could be working in the ring.

“I’d like to wrestle until I am in my 50s, but it can end at any time. I don’t want to spend nine months filming a movie when I could have been having matches. I want to do as much wrestling as I can while I have that window of time. Acting could be a thing for later,” Moxley said.