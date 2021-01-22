WWE
Jon Moxley Discusses If He Would Be Open To Working With WWE Again
Jon Moxley might be currently signed with AEW, but he was recently asked about whether he’d be open to a WWE return down the line.
Moxley had an incredible career with WWE, starting out as a member of The Shield as he went on to have great singles success as well, working as Dean Ambrose. He would win multiple titles from the WWE Intercontinental Championship to the WWE Championship.
When speaking via B/R AMA, Jon Moxley stated that he would never say never and that he did have a beneficial relationship with WWE.
“You gotta say never say never, because you don’t want to run back what you said years later because you don’t know what’ll happen. Just the creation of AEW was so vital to the wrestling industry, and that’s part of the reason why I’m so proud to be a part of it. I wouldn’t rule out ever doing business with them again, we had a mutually beneficial relationship for a long time.”
However, despite the fact that he wouldn’t rule out working with WWE again, he did state that it’s unlikely they’d ever be on the same page.
“If they called I would listen, but I highly doubt we would ever be on the same page. I’d be open to an idea. I don’t not like money. I got a kid on the way and gotta put it through college so ya know. I would take a phone call, but I highly doubt anything would materialize.”
While Moxley isn’t sure about working with WWE again, his wife, Renee Paquette will be working with the company again later this month in some capacity. While she is technically appearing for FOX, she will be returning to talk all things WWE as WWE Backstage returns for a special Royal Rumble episode, where she will be joined by Paige and Booker T.
WWE
The Undertaker Discusses CM Punk’s Switch To MMA & Praises Brock Lesnar
The Undertaker was the most recent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, and he spoke about CM Punk’s decision to switch to MMA.
The Undertaker admitted he didn’t understand CM Punk switching, as he was a top guy for the company when he decided to leave, and he felt it was a little late in the game to be making the move to UFC.
“I didn’t understand it. He had an issue with the company. Sometimes people just wanna… they need a new challenge. But he was the top dude, he was a top guy for the company. Sometimes, like I said, I don’t know enough because I wasn’t around enough at that time, but I don’t know that he had enough background [to fight in UFC]. It was kind of late in the game, I think, for him to make that transition.” (h/t to SportsKeeda for the transcription)
Elsewhere in the interview, The Undertaker spoke about Brock Lesnar and The Deadman took the time to put over the man who ended his WrestleMania streak.
“He’s a freak athlete. Oh my goodness [Brock Lesnar’s combine numbers], it’s ridiculous. He’s one of those guys that defy, you know, he was 260 pounds but his shot was like a 160. You can’t believe somebody his size can move the way he can move. He’s a freak athlete.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcription)
WWE
Big E Believes WWE Will Look At Part-Time Talent To Face Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Big E has claimed that WWE will look to part-time talent to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania, before its full-time stars.
Big E recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about possibly getting the chance to work against Roman Reigns this year at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.
However, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion believes that would only happen if WWE wasn’t able to find a ‘big name’ to compete against Roman.
“You know (sic) how it is,” admitted Big E [h/t/ 411Mania]. “They’re going to go through a list of part-timers — big names and big money guys who work once a year. They’re gonna go through that list and if they can’t get all those guys booked for that Roman spot for WrestleMania, then it’s kind of like, ‘Now who do we look to who works here on a weekly basis who has actually been grinding and now maybe we give them an opportunity [laughing]?”
WWE
Alundra Blayze Reveals Her Interest In Having One More Match
It appears that WWE Hall Of Famer, Alundra Blayze isn’t done in the ring just yet, as she has made it clear she wants one more match.
WWE tweeted out asking who fans want to see as a surprise entrant into the upcoming Royal Rumble matches, and Alundra Blayze responded, making it clear she wants to wrestle again.
Blayze commented that she would like to have a retirement match, stating that she’s not getting any younger.
Well you know what? One can only scream on top of the mountain for so long and so loud… When are you going to give one of your golden era Hall of Famer‘s a freaking retirement match? Just putting it out there. After this I’m done. I mean really I’m not getting any younger 🙄😂 https://t.co/TQIR3bqlb0
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) January 22, 2021
