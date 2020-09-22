Jon Moxley Discusses Roman Reigns’ Partnership With Paul Heyman

Jon Moxley recently spoke with The Sun where he gave his thoughts on the recent partnership between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

His former Shield brother recently started working alongside Paul Heyman after making his return to WWE at WWE SummerSlam. Moxley spoke about the partnership and admitted that he thinks the concept is very cool.

“The concept of him and Paul Heyman – that was very cool to me. I think that’s gonna work out really good. All my friends there (WWE) I wanna turn the TV on and I wanna see them kicking ass and doing great.”

Moxley also spoke about the Wednesday Night War between AEW and NXT, admitting that he doesn’t stress about it.

“We want to keep growing this thing. I don’t stress about it but it’s always good news when we get more people than last week. I don’t decide what time or what night or what channel we’re on so for me, my job is to make sure that the people that are watching have the best experience possible. “I don’t really stress about the people that are not watching or the channels turned to something else – f***ing Food Network or f***ing MTV, NXT or whatever.”