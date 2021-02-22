AEW
Jon Moxley Discusses The Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Idea
AEW recently announced a huge Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for AEW Revolution, and Jon Moxley spoke about that.
Moxley will be competing in the match for the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega, and when Moxley spoke with Wrestling Observer Radio, and he revealed this gimmick match wasn’t actually his idea, despite his hardcore background.
“Never would have expected in a million years that I would do one in AEW. Two years ago, when I first talked to them, I never would’ve been like, ‘Hey, I wanna sign with you, can I come do exploding barbed wire deathmatches?’ I never expected that opportunity. When this was brought to me, quite some time ago actually, I wasn’t going to turn it down. ‘Really? We can do that? Hell yeah.’ It was brought to me. I was like a kid in the candy store. I have a standard that I have to live up to. One thing I can’t stand is promising something and not delivering to fans. When I tell you some wild stuff is going down, I’m going to deliver on it,” he said. “I made it clear to Tony, ‘Don’t put me in these situations unless you want me to go full tilt.’ Be careful what you wish for. I’m not in the business of underdelivering on promises.”
Moxley then spoke about how he always pitched certain violent ideas during his WWE career, and he spoke about one which Vince McMahon didn’t understand.
“I always pitched whacky, creative, violent things. I was like, ‘It’s not that bad, trust me, it’s going to be cool.’ Something simple like tearing the canvas off and exposing the boards. I pitched that for a Hell in a Cell [2014] match and Hunter [Triple H] and Vince [McMahon] and Seth [Rollins]. I was really into it like, ‘I’m gonna take a boxcutter, rip the canvas off, expose the wood.’ They look at me like I was fucking stupid. They didn’t get it at all. Vince is like, ‘I don’t think people are going to understand it.’ Fuck it. They looked at me like I was an idiot. It always works. ‘Trust me, people are going to go nuts. It’s going to be great. It’s different and we’ve never done it in Hell in a Cell.’ Of course, ‘No.’ Like every other idea. Hunter liked thumbtacks when Cactus was making him look good and putting him over. Whatever, dude,” said Moxley. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
The Dark Order’s Anna Jay Pulled From AEW Tournament Due To Injury, Will Require Surgery
All Elite Wrestling has announced that wrestler Anna Jay sustained a shoulder injury while training. The injury is serious enough that she will require surgery on her shoulder, and will be out of action from anywhere between 6-12 months.
The Dark Order star was slated to compete in the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. In fact, her first round match against Dr. Britt Baker DMD was set to take place this evening on the official AEW YouTube account. She will be replaced by Madi Wrenkowski, a student of fellow tournament competitor Thunder Rosa.
Anna Jay was trained by QT Marshall and Ray Lloyd, signing with AEW shortly after wrestling her first professional matches. She was featured consistently on DARK in 2020 after joining forces with The Dark Order.
Anna Jay was injured training & can’t compete tonight. Anna requires shoulder surgery & is expected to miss 6-12 months. She’s replaced in the Tournament by alternate @Madi_Wrenkowski, a student & protege of @thunderrosa22. Watch tonight 7/6c https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/QESqn6HWDk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2021
Big Swole Believes The Women Should Main Event AEW Revolution
Big Swole recently spoke about the work that the women are putting in for AEW, believing they deserve to main event.
While Big Swole isn’t part of the current tournament, having not wrestled since January 19’s AEW Dark, she believes that the women deserve to headline the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV.
“I believe we are putting in the work where we can main event. We should main event. If you have something that is heating up — Shida, she can main event Revolution. It’s something that would also lift the spirits of the women as well. it’s a win-win,” Swole said on Busted Open Radio.
When Swole spoke about how she is doing personally, she admitted that she was heated for a little bit, but she’s now doing better after a brought year.
“I’m taking some time. I was a little heated for a couple of minutes, but I’m doing better. I’m getting back to being 100% healthy. I had a very rough year.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #7)
It’s Sunday, you know what that means. As ever, it is time to Break It Down, as we take a detailed look back on the last week of wrestling, taking a look at what has worked, and what has fallen short, in what’s been another action-packed set of shows.
As ever, there have been some highlights and lowlights, but there have been some brilliant matches throughout the week which have kept fans entertained. But which of the shows was the true standout?
WWE Raw continued in its recent tradition of being a very long three-hour show, and while certain moments worked, and were enjoyable, there are too many moments that simply don’t work. The Miz TV opening segment wasn’t exciting, but it does make sense on his behalf to pull out of the Elimination Chamber.
The six-man tag team match featuring The Hurt Business against Riddle and Lucha House Party was a very average match, and the Lacey Evans announcement renders that recent storyline fairly pointless. It’s not been a great story anyway, and the fact a tag team match had Asuka as a bit-part player just showcases where the women’s division is at right now.
Kofi Kingston and The Miz did have a nice match against each other, which was great to see, but the overwhelming positive of this show was the gauntlet match. It’s a stipulation WWE typically does very good at, and this was no different.
