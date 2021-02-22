Jon Moxley Discusses The Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Idea

AEW recently announced a huge Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for AEW Revolution, and Jon Moxley spoke about that.

Moxley will be competing in the match for the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega, and when Moxley spoke with Wrestling Observer Radio, and he revealed this gimmick match wasn’t actually his idea, despite his hardcore background.

“Never would have expected in a million years that I would do one in AEW. Two years ago, when I first talked to them, I never would’ve been like, ‘Hey, I wanna sign with you, can I come do exploding barbed wire deathmatches?’ I never expected that opportunity. When this was brought to me, quite some time ago actually, I wasn’t going to turn it down. ‘Really? We can do that? Hell yeah.’ It was brought to me. I was like a kid in the candy store. I have a standard that I have to live up to. One thing I can’t stand is promising something and not delivering to fans. When I tell you some wild stuff is going down, I’m going to deliver on it,” he said. “I made it clear to Tony, ‘Don’t put me in these situations unless you want me to go full tilt.’ Be careful what you wish for. I’m not in the business of underdelivering on promises.”

Moxley then spoke about how he always pitched certain violent ideas during his WWE career, and he spoke about one which Vince McMahon didn’t understand.