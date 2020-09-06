Jon Moxley Discusses The Humidity During AEW All Out: “I Felt That”

During the post-show media call, AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley spoke about the incredible humidity that took place during All Out.

Many people who were in the crowd noted that the humidity and temperature made things difficult, which is obviously something that affected the performers even more. Moxley touched on the humidity, admitting he could really feel it.

“Shit yeah, I felt that! I’m glad you asked that question. My wife went out this morning and took the trash out and was like ‘it’s extra humid this morning,’ and that was like ten this morning! That was a great sign for today,” Moxley joked. “It is HOT. All these tapings. Shout out to all the men and women in AEW out there busting their ass at Daily’s Place in the summer. It’s hot. Today was especially humid.”

Moxley also spoke about how his entrance was expanded even further than normal which only added to the heat he had to deal with.