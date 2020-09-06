Jon Moxley Discusses The Possibility Of Renee Young Being In His Corner

AEW’s World Champion, Jon Moxley spoke to the media after All Out and discussed the possibility of Renee Young joining him in AEW.
Renee left WWE following WWE SummerSlam and since then there has been plenty of talk regarding her future. Moxley stated it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her in AEW, bit did note she has an extensive non-compete clause.
“I don’t think she wants to be anywhere near my corner,” Moxley said. “She hates blood and shit, but the thing with that is that she has an extensive non-compete clause to go to another wrestling company. It’s definitely not out of the realm of possibility. It definitely wouldn’t surprise me if it would happen. She’s a jack of all trades, could pop in and do something, be a presenter, host or something. She’s backstage, she was around in the crowd for tonight. If it wasn’t for the non-compete, she could have popped in the camera tonight if she wanted to. Ultimately, her main goals and interests are outside of wrestling, but I expect her to have her toes dipped because she’s so ingrained in wrestling and so many wrestling fans follow her. I assume she’ll have her toe dipped in some way. I want her to get that Katie Couric Good Morning America gig just to have a sugar mama, you know?” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)