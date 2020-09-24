Jon Moxley Discusses Watching Bloodsport For The First Time: “This Is Wrestling”

Jon Moxley is set to make his debut for Bloodsport next month and he spoke about his excitement for the show as a whole recently.

The AEW World Champion will be fighting at the upcoming event on October 11, although his opponent is currently unknown.

Fans may remember when he was photographed watching Bloodsport during his WWE career, where he watched the show with William Regal. Moxley spoke with the Fight Game podcast about how he feels about Bloodsport shows.