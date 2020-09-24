Jon Moxley Discusses Watching Bloodsport For The First Time: “This Is Wrestling”

Jon Moxley is set to make his debut for Bloodsport next month and he spoke about his excitement for the show as a whole recently.
The AEW World Champion will be fighting at the upcoming event on October 11, although his opponent is currently unknown.
Fans may remember when he was photographed watching Bloodsport during his WWE career, where he watched the show with William Regal. Moxley spoke with the Fight Game podcast about how he feels about Bloodsport shows.
“That’s what I loved about the Bloodsport stuff in Jersey. That was the first indie show I’d been to or even really paid any attention to in years. I hadn’t been to an indie show or been in that environment in years. Years and years, and I walked in there, I’m laying low. I went with William Regal and my buddy Robert Anthony was there. We’re watching it, he’s kinda filling me in [on]the balcony on who some of who these people are. Some of the people I wasn’t familiar with. A lot of people [it]was the first time I’d ever seen them work, and, you know… I was just like I f*cking love this so much. Like I love [these]f*cking fans, I love this presentation, I love this style. It’s like, everybody’s here to fight, it’s aggressive, it’s violent, it’s f*cking testosterone, adrenaline, energy. This is wrestling. There’s no bullsh*t, nobody’s talking on the mic. ‘This is where I f*cking belong. I miss this so f*cking much,’ you know? And Robert Anthony says to me, I think we were watching Killer Kross and Davey Boy Smith, which is a great match from that show. Davey Boy Smith gives him a f*cking slap in the f*cking face like a God damn gun shot went off. He hits him so f*cking hard or at least created the illusion that he did if he’s that skilled. But, I wouldn’t wanna f*cking test it out, and we’re like, ‘This is physical, this sh*t is awesome. I’m loving this show’ and he goes, and at this point, he knew I was gonna be pretty much free and clear agent pretty soon and he was like, ‘Man, would you do this show?’ And I was like, ‘I have to do this show,’ and he was like, ‘Oh sh*t, it’s on’ and I was like, ‘We’ll get to it later. I still got a few more months’ but, so I decided about that.” (H/T to POSTWrestling for the transcriptions.)