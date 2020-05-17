Jon Moxley Discusses Which WWE Producer Was The Best & Who Helped Him

During a recent interview with Fightful.com, Jon Moxley spoke about the creative process behind the scenes in both AEW and WWE.

The AEW World Champion first spoke about his current promotion and how things are being done, revealing that it’s very much about collaboration.

“It’s all collaborative,” Moxley told us. “We get on the phone. I was just on the phone with a two or three guys the yesterday, talking about what we’re gonna do going forward and when and how everything’s up in the air right now. All our plans obviously got screwed up. We don’t know exactly what the future holds for the world, nobody does, and safety is obviously the number one priority. But, it’s all collaborative. It’s dudes standing around talking. One guy has a general idea. If you don’t like it, we’ll think of something else and then we all build on the general idea. It’s all just free flowing ideas and collaboration. It’s really fun to just have that, it’s real chill. Nobody’s gonna get mad at anybody for not liking their idea or changing their idea. Everybody’s just got freedom to throw their two cents in and maybe this way, maybe that way, different stuff. You see a whole litany of different styles and different presentations. We such a talented roster of veterans and young guys and women, and it all makes for what I think is the most exciting dynamite show in wrestling right now, [AEW] Dynamite.”

Moxley then spoke about WWE where he named three producers, in particular, who helped him during his time with the company.