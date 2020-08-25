Jon Moxley Gives His Thoughts On The Wednesday Night Ratings War, Working For NJPW, More

Jon Moxley recently gave an in-depth interview to the Wrestling Observer where he discussed the ratings war and working for New Japan.

The current AEW World Champion spoke about his decision to sign with AEW and how Cody and Tony Khan convinced him to join.

“The AEW thing just happened and it was like it was meant to be. I had a lot of anxieties about it, you know, but I was like, ‘This is too meant to be. You have to take this shot and ride with them.’ Tony and Cody came to my house and we talked about wrestling, and what we thought it should be, and what we wanted it to be,” Jon said. “And then they’re telling me about TNT and all this stuff, and it’s real and this is actually going to happen. This isn’t just a bunch of false promises. I’m like, ‘Okay, well if that stuff is true, then alright, I’m in.’ I gave my word on that day, like, ‘I’m in’ and there we go.”

It isn’t just with AEW where Moxley has shined though, as he has worked hard with New Japan Pro Wrestling as well, and Moxley discussed his decision to sign with the company and work for them.

“Everything I was doing was under this giant microscope spotlight, which was weird because I was just thinking I was going to disappear and then come back, but it was the exact opposite. I was under the brightest of everybody’s watch in everything I did. I know a lot of people wanted me, I’m sure a lot of people wanted me to fail, you know? People do, but that’s not really what happened. So, f–k off,” Mox responded. “I don’t have a contract with New Japan. I had one that was from June when I started up until Wrestle Kingdom, and it was just for that specific run. “I knew that I wanted to go to Japan; I loved to wrestle in Japan. When we’d go over to the shows in the Summer, we would always go in like June or July to do a double shot in sumo hall, those are my favorite shows of the year because I just love the fans over there. I love that you can just wrestle, get a clean break on the ropes. Oh! I love the fans over there, the respect and the style, and I look forward to it every year,” he explained. “To me, that was more important that WrestleMania, was the Sumo Halls every year. I always had it in the back of my mind, because I knew the reactions I could get in Japan, I just knew. I had a feeling that I could work here. Like, if I ever come back here, I had a feeling in my mind that I could. So, I knew I wanted to go to Japan and at least have one solid run in a legit Japanese company. “… Later down the line, it was like, ‘Yeah man, it’s basically whatever you want to do. If you want to come in for one or two big shows, if you want to come do a tour, if you can do the G1, that will be sick! Whatever you want.'”

Finally, Jon Moxley also spoke about the rating war between AEW and WWE NXT, admitting he keeps an eye on it, but isn’t too focused on that.

“I’m aware of it, and you should be smart enough to be aware of those thing, you know, if what you’re doing is working or not. To not care at all would be ignorant,” Jon explained. “But I don’t stress about it because you don’t want to get too stressed about it. Like, ‘Oh, I only got 750,000 or whatever’. It’s so confusing, and I don’t know how these people come up with these numbers. I’ll get the information. “I walked into the building the night after I wrestled Brian Cage, and people are high fiving and coming up to me like, ‘We whooped their ass last night!’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, cool’, you know? I thought the match was cool, I liked it. Say we had lost, does that mean I should feel worse about the match? I thought it was a good match, so, you don’t want to put too much into it. If what you’re doing is good, it will work and people will watch. Yeah, I don’t stress about it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)