Jon Moxley Insists He Wants “WWE To Be Awesome”

Jon Moxley recently spoke with the Wrestling Observer for a detailed interview where he gave his thoughts on WWE.

While he might be an AEW star nowadays, Moxley doesn’t wish bad will to the company, stating that he wants the company to be awesome.

“I want WWE to be awesome,” he insists. “When WWE sucks at this point, I don’t get excited, like, ‘Ha ha, you suck’, it kinda pisses me off. Because they’re the number one brand in the sport. They represent the sport to a lot of people. And when their product is embarrassing to watch, it makes all of wrestling look bad. “And it’s like, you’re driving away fans that could potentially be WWE *and* AEW fans. Like, I want wrestling *all* over the world to be awesome. The hotter it is all around, the better it is for everybody, right?”

Moxley then spoke about the brand new WWE ThunderDome and what he thinks of it, admitting it is trippy to him.

“I saw a picture of the Thunderdome – it was like a Zoom call with all the faces on the wall, and it tripped me out. It immediately made me think of…have you ever read the book Fahrenheit 451? This book was written in 1953 by a guy named Ray Bradbury, and it’s like a dystopian kind of thing, kind of like 1984. But he basically predicts, in 1953, exactly what 2020 will be like. It’s trippy.”

Finally, the AEW World Champion also spoke about how he doesn’t believe WWE will improve and change until Vince McMahon is no longer around.

“We know what their problem is. It’s one person, three letters: V-K-M,” Moxley said. “That’s the problem. Until he’s gone, or relinquishes control, it’s just not gonna change.

H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcriptions.