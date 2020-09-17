Jon Moxley & Lance Archer Reveal Partners For 6-Man Tag, New Star Re-Debuts In A Major Way

On Wednesday afternoon All Elite Wrestling announced the signing of 10-year California indie wrestler Will Hobbs. Just hours later, the Bay Area heavyweight re-debuted on AEW television by aligning himself with current world champion Jon Moxley.

It was announced prior to the show that both Moxley and number one contender Lance Archer would have to choose two partners for a six-man tag team main event on the September 25 edition of Dynamite; a precursor to their battle over the promotion’s top title.

Despite Archer’s legendary manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts not exactly seeing eye to eye with the outspoken Taz in recent weeks, the “Murderhawk Monster” nonetheless decided on the “Machine” Brian Cage and newcomer Ricky Starks as his partners for the tag match.

Cage and Starks jumped Jon Moxley on Dynamite on Wednesday night as the champ attempted to make his way through the arena. He was saved by a totally unhinged, steel-chair-wielding Will Hobbs, who managed to fend off the 2-on-1 assault on his own.

Mox then spoke into the camera, cutting a passionate albeit brief promo calling out recent rival Darby Allin, asking the young star to come to their aid as the sixth and final man next week on AEW Dynamite.