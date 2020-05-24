Jon Moxley On His Upcoming AEW Title Defense Against Brian Cage; “He’s An Exceptional Talent”

Jon Moxley is about to walk from one battle directly into the next.

After narrowly surviving the “Exalted One” Brodie Lee Saturday night at AEW Double or Nothing, in what he called the single biggest challenge of his run with the company so far, Mox must now prepare for an even bigger threat in the form of a super-heavyweight wall of muscle named Brian Cage.

Speaking to Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc during a post-show media call immediately after Double or Nothing, Moxley had the following to say about his upcoming challenger:

“They sure aren’t getting any smaller, are they? Christ. Hell. From what I’ve seen, it really impressed [me]. One of those dudes who just defies all physics and logic. Not unlike Brodie Lee, just an incredible athlete that can do things that a guy that size shouldn’t be able to do.” “That’s a whole new can of worms. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. He’s an exceptional talent. I don’t know anything about him personally, or what his attitude is. He’s aligned with Taz, and everybody knows Taz’s personality. If he’s anything as a manager like he was as a competitor, you know it’s going to be an aggressive situation. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

According to AEW President Tony Khan, Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage, who successfully won the first ever Casino Ladder Match on Saturday evening. The match will take place at this year’s Fyter Fest event, although the exact date and location has yet to be revealed.