Jon Moxley Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee: “We Could Wrestle Each Other In Our Sleep”
AEW’s Jon Moxley has been the latest wrestler to pay tribute to Brodie Lee, discussing how great he was in the ring and as a person.
There has been a true outpouring of love since the unfortunate passing of Brodie Lee earlier this week, and Moxley has recently spoken to Sports Illustrated all about his friend and long-term rival. The two men have battled each other throughout their careers, from the independent scene to WWE and then in AEW, putting on some great encounters along the way.
“We wanted to make the highlight reel,” says Moxley. “We figured the only way we could do that was if I nearly killed myself with a death-defying bump. So we devised this spot where he powerbombs me from the ring to the floor through a steel ladder, and that’s f—— sketchy. It’s an extremely dangerous bump, going backward at a high angle.
“It was a gnarly bump. Vince [McMahon] bugged out. He thought I was dead, which meant it was a good f—— bump. We made the highlight reel. I maintain to this day that I would not have trusted anybody else on the planet with that bump. I put my life in his hands, and I walked away.”
When Brodie was finally brought in to AEW, Moxley recalled Tony Khan asking about having a potential match with him, which Moxley admitted he was more than up for.
“When Tony Khan asked me about Brodie in AEW, I said, ‘Hell yeah, I want that match.’ We could wrestle each other in our sleep. He was so f—— good.”
He added, “It wasn’t a secret to anyone in the business how good he was,” says Moxley. “But he was always used in a utility role or part of a group. For him to be the centerpiece of a group as a solo act, he proved he was a main-event performer.”
Finally, Moxley spoke from the heart about how grateful he is to have spent so much time with him as a person, admitting he is still struggling to wrap his brain around the situation.
“I’m grateful I got to spend so much time with him, from the time we first met on the indies,” says Moxley. “I’ll always picture him with that smile on his face. I still can’t wrap my brain around this. I don’t understand why the best people are the ones taken away so early.”
Brodie Lee Tribute Episode Announced For AEW Dynamite, Special Match Card
All Elite Wrestling will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Jon Huber this Wednesday night with a special edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT dedicated to the “Exalted One”, Mr. Brodie Lee.
AEW President Tony Khan tweeted: “This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, we’ll celebrate the life of Jon Huber with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie and Nolan.”
As a result, the previously announced New Year’s Smash special, originally set to kick off this week, has been pushed back to January 6 and 13.
Four matches have been announced for Wednesday’s show including a six-man tag team match featuring “Brodie’s Favorites” teaming up for one night only against Team Taz.
— Cody Rhodes & Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz
— Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
— Hangman Page & John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF & Ortiz & Santana
— Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Penelope Ford
— Lance Archer & Evil Uno & Stu Greyson vs. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade
AEW Stars Reportedly Kept Brodie Lee’s Illness Private Out Of Respect For His Family
Jon Huber, better known by his ring name Brodie Lee, passed away this weekend shaking the entire professional wrestling industry. Hundreds of heartfelt and emotional tributes continue to pour in from his peers and friends.
Fightful.com spoke with both wrestlers and staff members inside All Elite Wrestling who confirmed that many were told about Huber’s condition in early November. The news was intentionally kept very close to the chest out of respect for his family.
When asking about Huber’s absence over the last two months, we were always told that he was off television dealing with a personal matter, one individual adding that it was unrelated to injury. Nothing more was ever said.
Amanda Huber, the late wrestler’s wife, wrote in an Instagram post this weekend that he passed away “after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue.” He was being treated at the Mayo Clinic.
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
This week’s episode of Being The Elite (above) pays tribute to the late Jon Huber, better known to the All Elite Wrestling family and fanbase as Brodie Lee. The former TNT Champion is at his comedic best here, making for a brief but much-needed moment of hilarity that we could all use right about now.
The episode was edited by Brandon Cutler and begins with a short message from Matt Jackson, dedicating the show to Brodie’s memory. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver also share their heartfelt thoughts on their friend’s passing, interspersed with about a million F-Bombs and hilarious footage of Brodie berating and abusing members of his faction.
