Jon Moxley Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite As COVID-19 Precaution

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will not be appearing on this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite, after recently coming into contact with someone who had been exposed to COVID-19.

“Recently Jon Moxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19,” AEW President Tony Khan wrote on Twitter. “Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on AEW Dynamite ahead of their title fight.”

Khan continued, “Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at AEW Dynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is”.

In his place, “The Machine” Brian Cage will be in action on tonight’s show. His opponent has not been named. For now, it is believed that the advertised AEW World Championship match between Moxley and Cage will still go on as planned at AEW Fyter Fest next month.

