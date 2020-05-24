Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title After Driving Brodie Lee Through The Stage

Jon Moxley has survived the “Exalted One”.

The AEW World Champion put down another face from his past while stealing back “Big Platinum” on Saturday night at Double or Nothing, live on pay-per-view.

Moxley and Brodie Lee, the Dark Order leader who just recently arrived on-scene in All Elite Wrestling, wrestled a hard-fought match that spilled out around Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, smashing into and off of everything not nailed down.

The champion was able to narrowly retain his title after delivering a Paradigm Shift off the stage and through the entrance ramp, using their weight and momentum to break the set. Brodie was busted open during the spot, and somehow still managed to kick out of two more Paradigm Shifts.

Moxley finally applied a modified rear naked choke, scoring the win via referee stoppage when the challenger failed to respond to the referee.

While he can rest a little easier with the world title back around his waste and another challenger dispatched, Mox won’t exactly be able to rest. None other than Brian Cage debuted earlier in the night, winning a 9-man Casino Ladder Match to earn the right to be next in line at said championship.