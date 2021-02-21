AEW
Jon Moxley Reveals He Wanted A Tag Team Run With Brodie Lee
AEW’s Jon Moxley has admitted that he was hoping to have a tag team run with Brodie Lee down the road at some stage.
Moxley spoke with Metro.co.uk recently, and he revealed he wants to get back into the tag team wrestling scene at some point down the line.
“I like tag team wrestling, you know? And there’s so many great tag teams here that I wanna get to work with,” Moxley said. “But it’s like, okay, I’m gonna need a suitable partner, not just any random guy. I want a full, actual good tag team run with a good partner, make a real run at having a run in this tag division.”
When speaking about who he wants to team with, Moxley revealed that he did have Brodie Lee in mind for who would be his tag team partner.
‘The guy I was thinking about doing it with was Brodie Lee,” Moxley said. “He was a good friend, and I wrestled him so many millions of times, our styles would have complemented each other very well. You want somebody who compliments you. Maybe they do things you don’t do, and vice versa. I thought a Shield-Wyatt mash-up super team would have been a really cool tag team. Me and Brodie could have really gone on a f–king rampage as a team!”
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #7)
It’s Sunday, you know what that means. As ever, it is time to Break It Down, as we take a detailed look back on the last week of wrestling, taking a look at what has worked, and what has fallen short, in what’s been another action-packed set of shows.
As ever, there have been some highlights and lowlights, but there have been some brilliant matches throughout the week which have kept fans entertained. But which of the shows was the true standout?
6. WWE Raw
WWE Raw continued in its recent tradition of being a very long three-hour show, and while certain moments worked, and were enjoyable, there are too many moments that simply don’t work. The Miz TV opening segment wasn’t exciting, but it does make sense on his behalf to pull out of the Elimination Chamber.
The six-man tag team match featuring The Hurt Business against Riddle and Lucha House Party was a very average match, and the Lacey Evans announcement renders that recent storyline fairly pointless. It’s not been a great story anyway, and the fact a tag team match had Asuka as a bit-part player just showcases where the women’s division is at right now.
Kofi Kingston and The Miz did have a nice match against each other, which was great to see, but the overwhelming positive of this show was the gauntlet match. It’s a stipulation WWE typically does very good at, and this was no different.
5. WWE SmackDown
The good thing about WWE SmackDown is that even when the show isn’t at its best, it’s at least clear to see what direction the storylines are heading in. The work with Seth Rollins and Cesaro continue this week, which was enjoyable, and it was all put together well.
The six-man tag team main event didn’t quite deliver as well as it should have given the talent involved, but it certainly set up some excitement for the show. Roman Reigns and Edge continued their great work as of late, and it seems set that this is the direction we are heading for WrestleMania.
Apollo Crews gaining a little more grit and edge to his character is also a welcomed decision, and while him vs. Big E has been played out a lot, it is nice to at least see his character change. The show was okay, but nothing special.
4. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK has been at a really high standard this year, and this episode was no different in that regard. The show kicked off with an excellent Heritage Cup match between A-Kid and Sha Samuels, and they really made the most of the stipulation that those matches provide.
Ben Carter was able to wow audiences once again with his in-ring ability, and even though the match didn’t really have any story, it was still a fun encounter. WWE has also wasted no time in setting up Meiko Satamoru and Kay Lee Ray either, and that’s something that should excite everybody.
The main event of the show really did drive everything though. It wasn’t anything technical or pretty, it was exactly what it needed to be, which was a hard-hitting fight between Rampage Brown and Joe Coffey, and it was a lot of fun to watch.
3. IMPACT Wrestling
It was a really strong episode of IMPACT Wrestling this week, with some fantastic matches and segments throughout. The show kicked off with an excellent match for the X-Division Title with TJP and Josh Alexander putting on a fun back and forth, and the following fatal-four-way was equally as exciting.
It set the tone for the show, which didn’t really feature any poor matches throughout. Matt Cardona continues to show why he’s a great fit for IMPACT, with his match against Hernandez being well put together, and the show generally flowed very nicely.
The main event segment was enjoyable with the Old School Rules match, and it saw a brutal finish, which was great. But the best part of the night was the appearance of FinnJuice, who had a really nice match with Reno Scum, which was one of the bouts of the week.
2. WWE NXT
The black and gold brand was coming off a fantastic Takeover, and therefore the pressure was on to deliver once again and that’s exactly what the show did. This week had something for everyone, with some comedic moments, mainly with The Way, which continues to be done well, as well some great wrestling, such as the main event six-man tag.
Having Adam Cole attack Kyle O’Reilly again was a well-put-together moment, which is something that keeps intrigue for fans. Speaking of intrigue, Xia Li continues to be an interesting part of the brand at the moment, and that is something that people can keep an eye on.
Tyler Rust and Kushida had a fun match, and while the match between Leon Ruff and Isaiah Scott was fun, the work with Ruff is starting to feel repetitive. However, the highlight of the show was the segment between the WOmen’s Tag Team Champions and the Dusty Cup winners. The promo was intense and really established some excitement around the match, especially with the callback to Shayna Baszler’s feud with Dakota Kai.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite had some amazing moments this week, which gave it an edge over everything else. However, not everything was perfect. The main event and AEW’s love of chaotic multi-man matches wasn’t one that really worked, and while it was solid, it didn’t end the show with a bang.
However, it was nice to see AEW do something else with Sting, and seeing him take a bump was certainly a shocking moment. The opening segment was great, with the work between Matt Hardy and Hangman Page being excellent, and while things could have been dragged out a little longer, it was really well put together.
The Tag Team Championship match was an exciting back and forth between two excellent teams, which is to be expected. However, the best segment of the night was the match between Riho and Serena Deeb, which really was an incredibly wrestling match, showcasing just how good the women’s division can be.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 13
IMPACT Wrestling- 28
WWE NXT- 30
AEW Dynamite- 33
WWE NXT UK- 20
WWE SmackDown- 23
AEW
AEW Confirms That Sting Will Appear On 2/24 AEW Dynamite
After being on the receiving end of a big powerbomb from Brian Cage, AEW has confirmed Sting will be back again next week.
The moment was certainly a surprising one, as that was the first bump that the WWE Hall Of Famer had taken since his match against Seth Rollins at WWE Clash Of Champions, back in 2015. However, he will be appearing on Dynamite next week, continuing his storyline with Team Taz heading into AEW Revolution.
Sting will be competing for the first time in AEW at the PPV event, where he will team with TNT Champion, Darby Allin to take on Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a street fight.
The following has been confirmed for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite:
- Sting Will Appear
- Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth
- Rey Fenix vs. Lance Archer (AEW Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)
- Ricky Starks & Brian Cage vs. Varsity Blonds
- Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler
Following the attack from Team Taz on @DarbyAllin 2 weeks ago + the devastating Powerbomb from Brian Cage last week, The Icon @Sting will be at #AEWDynamite this week and he’s coming for payback on Cage and Team Taz, this Wednesday, February 24th at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/TpPPhbakkr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 21, 2021
AEW
Jon Moxley vs Josh Barnett Is Finally Happening, Match Announced For WrestleMania Weekend
Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett is finally happening.
GCW made the news official on Saturday night at the conclusion of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5, just moments after the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion knocked out Davey Boy Smith Jr. in the main event.
This fight was originally supposed to take place at Bloodsport 2, but was postponed when Moxley had to take time off to recover from a staph infection. It was rescheduled for Bloodsport 3, but the event was cancelled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assuming all goes well, the fight will finally go down at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6 on April 8. The show is part of The Collective taking place over WrestleMania 37 weekend in Tampa, FL.
Barnett is a legend in the world of MMA and racked up an extensive career in pro-wrestling as well. He was the youngest UFC Heavyweight Champion in the company’s history, and throughout his 20-year fight career put down names like Dan Severn, Randy Couture, Frank Mir and Roy Nelson.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #7)
WWE Elimination Chamber Live Coverage Info & Updated Match Card
Kofi Kingston Reflects On The 2019 Elimination Chamber & The Importance Of Fans
Arn Anderson Claims Wrestling Fans “Are Not There To See Hollywood Stars”
Jim Ross Discusses WWE’s Booking Of Roman Reigns
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Lacey Evans Is ACTUALLY Pregnant
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
WWE’s The Bump: Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Dusty Cup Winners & ‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant
2/16 AEW DARK Video: Jon Moxley In Action, Kingston, Hobbs, Bear Country & More
WATCH: AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator First Round Japan Bracket Matches
WWE NXT Injury Report: Updates On Ciampa, LeRae, Legado del Phantasma & Kayden Carter
Smackdown Post-Match Interviews: Sami Zayn & Rey Mysterio Confrontation, Bayley Sweeps Riott Squad, More
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results: Six-Man Tag Headlines Final Stop Before Elimination Chamber
-
WWE2 days ago
Women’s Tag Team Title Match Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Lineup
-
Impact2 days ago
AXS TV Reportedly In “Significant Talks” With New Japan Pro-Wrestling
-
Indie16 hours ago
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Results: Jon Moxley vs Davey Boy Smith Jr, Jeff Cobb vs Tom Lawlor
-
AEW2 days ago
Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier Set For 2/24 AEW Dynamite
-
AEW14 hours ago
Jon Moxley vs Josh Barnett Is Finally Happening, Match Announced For WrestleMania Weekend
-
UK1 day ago
PROGRESS Wrestling Returns Today On The WWE Network: Natural Progression Series 7, Cara Noir Defends