Jon Moxley Reveals How His NJPW Run Was Supposed To End

Jon Moxley recently spoke with the Wrestling Observer where he discussed how his current New Japan Pro Wrestling run was supposed to end.

Moxley has made quite the impact with New Japan since joining the company, but he initially wasn’t sure about going and he did have some fear over it.

“My initial reaction was like, ‘I don’t know about that one.’ So, my initial reaction was kind of like a little bit of trepidation. We got off the phone and I went and sat on the couch next to my wife. 30 seconds later, I went, ‘shit, I have to do the G-1.'” He continued, “I have to! Because, I’m not going to puss out. I acknowledged the fact that it kind of intimidated me a little bit. Now I have to face my fear. Now I have to do it. Now it’s a pilgrimage that I must do. Ten minutes ago, it wasn’t even on my mind, wasn’t even thinking about it and now it’s this thing that I absolutely have to conquer.”

Moxley then spoke about what the original plans were for him and how Karl Anderson was meant to be his final feud,

“We got a storyline set in place from June till’ Wrestle Kingdom set in stone. I was going to end up working with Karl Anderson in the end, I beat up the young boy from the Japanese dojo system, Juice, beat him in a rematch, go to whoop his ass afterward and out comes the original young boy from the dojo system, the returning hero, the conqueror, Karl Anderson. Stun Gun, motherfucker, returning hero. The place would have gone nuts. Then, we would’ve worked Wrestle Kingdom and that was the run.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)