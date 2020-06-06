Jon Moxley, SCU, Jurassic Express & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced 8 matches for next Tuesday’s all new episode of AEW DARK. It’s another super-stacked show including AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in action, all three members of SCU, Jurassic Expresss, Santana & Ortiz of The Inner Circle, and more!
- Pineapple Pete & Anthony Catena vs. The Butcher & The Blade
- Musa & Brady Pierce vs. Santana & Ortiz
- Low Rida & Fuego Del Sol vs. Kazarian & Scorpio Sky
- Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt
- Zack Clayton vs. QT Marshall
- Sonny Kiss vs. Christopher Daniels
- Lee Johnson vs. “5”
- Robert Anthony vs. Jon Moxley
AEW DARK airs every Tuesday on YouTube at 7PM ET.