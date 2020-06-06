Jon Moxley, SCU, Jurassic Express & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced 8 matches for next Tuesday’s all new episode of AEW DARK. It’s another super-stacked show including AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in action, all three members of SCU, Jurassic Expresss, Santana & Ortiz of The Inner Circle, and more!

Pineapple Pete & Anthony Catena vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Musa & Brady Pierce vs. Santana & Ortiz

Low Rida & Fuego Del Sol vs. Kazarian & Scorpio Sky

Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt

Zack Clayton vs. QT Marshall

Sonny Kiss vs. Christopher Daniels

Lee Johnson vs. “5”

Robert Anthony vs. Jon Moxley

AEW DARK airs every Tuesday on YouTube at 7PM ET.