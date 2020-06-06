ProWrestling.com

Jon Moxley, SCU, Jurassic Express & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW DARK

By onAEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced 8 matches for next Tuesday’s all new episode of AEW DARK. It’s another super-stacked show including AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in action, all three members of SCU, Jurassic Expresss, Santana & Ortiz of The Inner Circle, and more!

  • Pineapple Pete & Anthony Catena vs. The Butcher & The Blade
  • Musa & Brady Pierce vs. Santana & Ortiz
  • Low Rida & Fuego Del Sol vs. Kazarian & Scorpio Sky
  • Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt
  • Zack Clayton vs. QT Marshall
  • Sonny Kiss vs. Christopher Daniels
  • Lee Johnson vs. “5”
  • Robert Anthony vs. Jon Moxley

AEW DARK airs every Tuesday on YouTube at 7PM ET.