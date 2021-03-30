Connect with us

AEW

Jon Moxley Set To Competed On 3/31 AEW Dynamite

Published

16 mins ago

on

Jon Moxley

AEW has confirmed a brand new match for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, which will feature Jon Moxley.

Tony Khan has revealed that former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley will be in singles action this Wednesday, where he will go one on one with Cezar Bononi.


Khan claimed that Moxley wanted to be on the same card as Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers, while also claiming he wants to get another look at Bononi.

Related Topics:

AEW

Britt Baker Reveals Who Decided To Turn Her Heel & Talks Working With Chris Jericho

Published

21 hours ago

on

Mar 29, 2021

By

Britt Baker recently spoke about her heel turn in AEW and whose decision it was to switch up her character.

The AEW star appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where she spoke about her heel turn, revealing it was Kenny Omega’s idea and that she was initially scared to change her character.


“Yeah, That was Kenny [Omega], that was all Kenny’s idea to turn me heel. I was scared but of course, I was going to do it. I’m not going to say no, but I was nervous. I never had been a heel before. I didn’t know anything about heat. That’s the best thing that ever happened to me, honestly.”

Baker also spoke about her injury and how she’s been able to work on cutting promos as a heel, learning from Chris Jericho first hand.

“That and getting injured because when I got injured I got to work on my heel promos. Who better to work with than Chris Jericho of all people? It’s like I literally ripped off some of his character from WCW when he was like the role model and the conspiracy victim. So, he helps me so much.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)

Continue Reading

AEW

WATCH: Shaq Asks John Cena To Critique His AEW Dynamite Match

Published

23 hours ago

on

Mar 29, 2021

By

Shaq has recently asked WWE Superstar John Cena to critique his first-ever in-ring performance for AEW Dynamite, live on television.

Shaq competed on Dynamite recently in a mixed-tag team match that saw him work with Jade Cargill to face Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. When Cena appeared on the NBA on TNT Post-Game Show to promote his work with the show Wipeout and his upcoming movie, The Suicide Squad, Shaq wanted his feedback.


However, ever the professional, Cena didn’t comment on anything to do with AEW and turned his answer into a question, staying loyal to WWE.

“Big Shaq, I’ve been sequester in a bunker here in Vancouver as they are really keeping the lock down to us,” Cena responded. “Now, I had heard you made your in-ring debut. I’m going to answer your question with a question. How did you feel about it? When it was all over, how did you feel about your performance?” (h/t to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription)

You can check out the full interview, including Cena’s comments below:

Continue Reading

AEW

Cody Rhodes vs Ethan Page, TNT Title Defense & More Announced For AEW’s First House Show

Published

1 day ago

on

Mar 28, 2021

By

All Elite Wrestling has announced the following matches for their first ever house show on Friday, April 9:

  • Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page
  • Death Triangle vs. The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler
  • Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt & Mike Sydal

AEW The House Always Wins will be the promotion’s first exclusively live event held at Daily’s Place. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida is also featured in the advertising.


Tickets are all $30 and go on-sale this Monday at 10:00 AM ET at AEWTIX.com.

Continue Reading

Trending